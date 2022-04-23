'And who will come next?' warns Zelensky after Russian general eyes southern Ukraine

KYIV/MARIUPOL (REUTERS) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia's invasion of his country was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs on capturing other countries after a Russian general said it wants full control over southern Ukraine.

"All the nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They must help us, because we are the first in line. And who will come next?" Mr Zelensky said in a video address late on Friday (April 22).

Mr Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia's central military district, was quoted by Russian state news agencies as saying full control over southern Ukraine would give it access to Transnistria, a breakaway Russian-occupied part of Moldova in the west.

That would cut off Ukraine's entire coastline and mean Russian forces pushing hundreds of miles west beyond current lines, past the major Ukrainian coastal cities of Mykolaiv and Odessa.

On Twitter, Ukraine's defence ministry said Mr Minnekayev's statement showed Russia was no longer hiding its intentions.

Moscow, it said, had now "acknowledged that the goal of the 'second phase' of the war is not victory over the mythical Nazis, but simply the occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. Imperialism as it is."

Russia says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine and liberate its population from dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and its Western allies call Russia's invasion an unjustified war of aggression.

Mr Minnekayev said Russian speakers were oppressed in Transnistria, something Moldova and Western leaders reject.

Moldova's foreign ministry said it had summoned Moscow's ambassador on Friday to express "deep concern" about the general's comments. Moldova was neutral, it said.

Moldova last month formally applied to join the European Union, charting a pro-Western course hastened by Russia's invasion. Its president, Maia Sandu, said on Twitter that on Friday Moldova had submitted its first questionnaire for EU membership as it sought "a better, safer & more prosperous future."

US State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter declined specific comment on Mr Minnekayev's statement but said Washington firmly supported Moldova's sovereignty and was "clear-eyed" about events on the ground. "No one should be fooled by the Kremlin's announcements," Ms Porter said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment when asked if Russia had expanded the goals of its operation and how Moscow saw the political future of southern Ukraine.

As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Washington, Mr Zelensky said allies were finally delivering the weapons Kyiv had asked for.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had authorised a further US$800 million (S$1.1 billion) in military aid for Ukraine, including heavy artillery, ammunition and tactical drones. Canada said on Friday it had provided more heavy artillery to Ukraine, following up on a pledge earlier this week.