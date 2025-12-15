ST Full-time Report: Football, badminton under fire in SEA Games review | Asian Tour milestone for golfer Gregory Foo

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Football and badminton were among the sports which came under attack even as Team Singapore celebrated a record 202 medals and their third-best haul of 52 golds, 61 silvers and 89 bronzes for an away SEA Games.

It was also an unforgettable Games for several young Singaporean athletes, such as swimmer Julia Yeo, 14, who won an unexpected gold as a late substitute and Izaac Quek, 19, who retained his table tennis treble. Read more in our recap of the highs and lows in Thailand.

In other news, reminders to stay focused noted in his yardage book worked out well for golfer Gregory Foo, who earned an Asian Tour card at the qualifier in Hua Hin.

