ST Full-time Report: Football, badminton under fire in SEA Games review | Asian Tour milestone for golfer Gregory Foo

James Wong
Chief Sub-Editor (Sports)
Updated
Published
Dec 15, 2025, 03:54 PM

Football and badminton were among the sports which came under attack even as Team Singapore celebrated a record 202 medals and their third-best haul of 52 golds, 61 silvers and 89 bronzes for an away SEA Games.

It was also an unforgettable Games for several young Singaporean athletes, such as swimmer Julia Yeo, 14, who won an unexpected gold as a late substitute and Izaac Quek, 19, who retained his table tennis treble. Read more in our recap of the highs and lows in Thailand.

In other news, reminders to stay focused noted in his yardage book worked out well for golfer Gregory Foo, who earned an Asian Tour card at the qualifier in Hua Hin.

Football, badminton under fire in SEA Games review

Singapore placed fifth on the medal table with a haul of 52 gold medals.

READ MORE HERE

Outmuscled, outpaced and outlasted – SNOC blasts Young Lions

The U-22 football team lost both their matches at the Games in Thailand.

READ MORE HERE

Athletics needs to ‘come to the party’ in S’pore’s hunt for more golds

The track and field athletes won just three titles from the 47 on offer at the Games.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore swimmer Julia Yeo, 14, motivated by whirlwind golden debut

She was a last-minute substitute in the women’s 4x100m medley relay team.

READ MORE HERE

After Games success, Max Maeder is ready to go again in 2026

He won all of his 16 races to clinch gold in his debut.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore hurdler Calvin Quek’s win a boost ahead of 2026 Asiad

He ended Singapore’s 60-year wait for a title in the men’s 400m hurdle.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s Izaac Quek hungry for more after retaining table tennis treble

He wants to do well at the Asian Games and climb up the world rankings in 2026.

READ MORE HERE

Eight of the best and worst moments in Thailand

Here are the event’s moments to remember.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean golfer Gregory Foo secures Asian Tour card for 2026

He finished tied-19th in the final stage of the circuit’s qualifying school.

READ MORE HERE

Carlos Alcaraz fires his coach – a silly mistake or an inevitable gamble?

In the real, unforgiving life of sport, the coach-player relationship has a use-by date, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

