ST Full-time Report: Football, badminton under fire in SEA Games review | Asian Tour milestone for golfer Gregory Foo

Football and badminton were among the sports which came under attack even as Team Singapore celebrated a record 202 medals and their third-best haul of 52 golds, 61 silvers and 89 bronzes for an away SEA Games.
It was also an unforgettable Games for several young Singaporean athletes, such as swimmer Julia Yeo, 14, who won an unexpected gold as a late substitute and Izaac Quek, 19, who retained his table tennis treble. Read more in our recap of the highs and lows in Thailand.
In other news, reminders to stay focused noted in his yardage book worked out well for golfer Gregory Foo, who earned an Asian Tour card at the qualifier in Hua Hin.
Football, badminton under fire in SEA Games review
Outmuscled, outpaced and outlasted – SNOC blasts Young Lions
Athletics needs to ‘come to the party’ in S’pore’s hunt for more golds
The track and field athletes won just three titles from the 47 on offer at the Games.
S’pore swimmer Julia Yeo, 14, motivated by whirlwind golden debut
After Games success, Max Maeder is ready to go again in 2026
S’pore hurdler Calvin Quek’s win a boost ahead of 2026 Asiad
S’pore’s Izaac Quek hungry for more after retaining table tennis treble
Eight of the best and worst moments in Thailand
Singaporean golfer Gregory Foo secures Asian Tour card for 2026
Carlos Alcaraz fires his coach – a silly mistake or an inevitable gamble?
In the real, unforgiving life of sport, the coach-player relationship has a use-by date, writes Rohit Brijnath.
