ST Full-time Report: S’pore Premier League – have changes raised competitiveness?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

Maximilian Maeder showed formidable form while cruising to victory at the Formula Kite World Championships. But it was not all plain sailing, as the Singaporean had to overcome the shakes and anxiety during the final race before winning his third world crown in four years.

Similarly, Singaporean Ryan Ang displayed nerves of steel in claiming his maiden professional golf title at the Xiamen event on the China Tour. It marked another milestone since his year-long ban for an infraction on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Finally, we asked pundits for their thoughts on the slew of changes to raise the Singapore Premier League’s competitiveness, especially the move to hire more foreign players in 2025-26. Here is what they said.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.