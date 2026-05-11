ST Full-time Report: S’pore Premier League – have changes raised competitiveness?

James Wong
Chief Sub-Editor (Sports)
Updated
Published
May 11, 2026, 03:43 PM

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Maximilian Maeder showed formidable form while cruising to victory at the Formula Kite World Championships. But it was not all plain sailing, as the Singaporean had to overcome the shakes and anxiety during the final race before winning his third world crown in four years.

Similarly, Singaporean Ryan Ang displayed nerves of steel in claiming his maiden professional golf title at the Xiamen event on the China Tour. It marked another milestone since his year-long ban for an infraction on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Finally, we asked pundits for their thoughts on the slew of changes to raise the Singapore Premier League’s competitiveness, especially the move to hire more foreign players in 2025-26. Here is what they said.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Maximilian Maeder reclaims Formula Kite world title

It is the S’porean’s third world title, and third win of the season.

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S’pore golfer Ryan Ang holds his nerve for first pro win

He did not expect the victory, having lost his motivation after the S’pore Open.

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Few foreign players stood out in S’pore Premier League

Despite having more imports, analysts feel the quality of matches has not improved much.

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Lion City Sailors lift SPL title but left feeling unsatisfied

They are planning a rebuild after final-day loss to BG Tampines Rovers. 

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FC Jurong to build on community connection with new partner SKASports

The club have signed former Japan international Keisuke Honda for next season.

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S’pore fans begin making plans to support Lions at 2027 Asian Cup

The Lions will face Australia, Tajikistan and Iraq in Saudi Arabia.

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Loy Ming Ying, 15, wins STTA’s Youth Player of the Year award

 Table tennis talent earns praise for showing maturity beyond her years.

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Raffles Institution honours late throws coach Choo Chee Kiong

He died last July, nine months before they won the C Division boys’ title.

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Hugo Boss turn tables on Orchid Country Club for ST/BT Golf League crown

The champions attribute the win to their strength in numbers and camaraderie.

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A World Cup pilgrimage coated in uneasiness

Fans worldwide have misgivings over travelling to the US, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

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