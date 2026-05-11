ST Full-time Report: S’pore Premier League – have changes raised competitiveness?

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Dear ST reader,
Maximilian Maeder showed formidable form while cruising to victory at the Formula Kite World Championships. But it was not all plain sailing, as the Singaporean had to overcome the shakes and anxiety during the final race before winning his third world crown in four years.
Similarly, Singaporean Ryan Ang displayed nerves of steel in claiming his maiden professional golf title at the Xiamen event on the China Tour. It marked another milestone since his year-long ban for an infraction on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
Finally, we asked pundits for their thoughts on the slew of changes to raise the Singapore Premier League’s competitiveness, especially the move to hire more foreign players in 2025-26. Here is what they said.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Maximilian Maeder reclaims Formula Kite world title
S’pore golfer Ryan Ang holds his nerve for first pro win
Few foreign players stood out in S’pore Premier League
Despite having more imports, analysts feel the quality of matches has not improved much.
Lion City Sailors lift SPL title but left feeling unsatisfied
FC Jurong to build on community connection with new partner SKASports
S’pore fans begin making plans to support Lions at 2027 Asian Cup
Loy Ming Ying, 15, wins STTA’s Youth Player of the Year award
Raffles Institution honours late throws coach Choo Chee Kiong
Hugo Boss turn tables on Orchid Country Club for ST/BT Golf League crown
A World Cup pilgrimage coated in uneasiness
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