Few foreign players stood out in Singapore Premier League despite increase in quota, say analysts

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BG Tampines Rovers forward Hide Higashikawa was lauded as one of the few bright foreign signings this season.

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SINGAPORE – A slew of changes to raise the Singapore Premier League’s (SPL) competitiveness was introduced for the 2025-26 season but, as the campaign enters its final round, observers feel that these tweaks may not have achieved their objective.

One of the key changes was that clubs were able to sign more foreign players and field up to seven on the pitch at any one time – the most in the league’s history. But while there was quantity, the quality left more to be desired.

SPL player-turned-pundit Rhysh Roshan Rai said there were times when he saw good football this season, but he wants to see teams get better foreign signings.

“If we don’t have good quality foreigners, then you might as well just play some local guys and give them minutes,” said the 41-year-old.

Former SPL coach Khidhir Khamis also felt that there have been good games and also “really, really bad” ones.

While he feels most of the foreigners deserve to start, he said at the bottom of the table, “we see foreigners or the local players not being good enough”.

“I was expecting a higher level of competition,” he added.

Former SPL coach Shasi Kumar also felt that the increase in the foreign player quota did not translate into quality on the pitch, adding that “some were there to make up the numbers”.

With the level of competitiveness found wanting, Shasi felt there was only going to be one winner – the Lion City Sailors, who retained their title on May 3 with two matches to spare.

Asked if it had been too easy for the Sailors, the eight-team league’s only privatised club, Rai said: “I would love to see more funding come into the other teams so that they’re able to challenge a little bit more... bring a better quality player in if the rules around the foreigners are going to stay the way they are.”

All three observers picked BG Tampines Rovers striker Hide Higashikawa as one of the few new signings who had impressed.

The 23-year-old Japanese striker, who is on loan from J2 side Tochigi City, has racked up 18 goals in the SPL, just one behind Albirex Niigata captain Shingo Nakano, another stand-out performer.

Thanks to Higashikawa’s output, Tampines were the Sailors’ closest challengers for much of the season, despite much instability.

Current interim appointment William Phang is their fifth coach this season after the departure of Akbar Nawas, Noh Rahman, Robert Eziakor and Katsuhito Kinoshi.

Rai added: “I would like to see less of what happened at BG Tampines in terms of a lack of clear identity and structure, because I think it’s something that affects their fans and it’s not a good look overall. Despite their off-field issues, they still produced exciting football and mounted a credible title challenge.”

Observers also named Tampines’ national midfielder Shah Shahiran when asked which Singaporean player had shone in a season which saw fewer playing opportunities for locals.

Beyond the first team, issues regarding player development were also raised.

Geylang International coach Noor Ali says his biggest concern is with the SPL2, the reserve league which is meant to give locals playing opportunities.

Noor, who will turn 51 on May 16, said these players should be given a competitive platform, adding: “If you lose 4-0, 5-0 or 6-0, it doesn’t benefit them in any way.”

For instance, in the Eagles’ 7-0 loss to Tampines in an SPL2 match on March 31, Higashikawa, Yuki Kobayashi and veteran Taufik Suparno all featured and scored.

Balestier Khalsa coach Marko Kraljevic said that it is a “sensitive” topic, adding: “Sometimes players who are injured are coming back and sometimes we give playing time to those out of form, to give them match fitness.

“But if results are the reason for fielding SPL players, then it is wrong.”

Tanjong Pagar United coach Noh Alam Shah said allowing first-team players to play in the SPL2 can help raise the standard and guide younger players, but there “should still be a balance so development opportunities for youth players are not reduced”.

Geylang International v Balestier Khalsa (May 15, 7.30pm, Our Tampines Hub)

Balestier have clinched fourth spot, one above Geylang who will secure their fifth position with a draw.

Albirex Niigata v Young Lions (May 16, 7.30pm, Jurong East Stadium)

The White Swans will need a win and hope Tampines lose to the Sailors, so that they can leapfrog the Stags to finish second and clinch an AFC Champions League Two play-off spot.

BG Tampines Rovers v Lion City Sailors (May 17, 7.30pm, Our Tampines Hub)

With an 11-goal advantage over Albirex in goal difference, Tampines should need just a draw against the Sailors to finish second for a second season in a row.

Tanjong Pagar United v Hougang United (May 18, 7.30pm, Jurong East Stadium)

Hougang, who are sixth, can still finish fifth with a sizeable win over bottom club Tanjong Pagar if Geylang lose to Balestier on May 15.