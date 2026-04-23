Malaysia Edition: Is a royal crisis brewing in Negeri Sembilan? | Digital poverty is holding back Malaysia’s needy children

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
Apr 23, 2026, 01:33 PM

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After six decades of single-party rule, Malaysia has seen political instability become a recurring theme lately, having had five prime ministers since 2018. But the intrigue has not been limited to politicians.

The idea of monarchs being elected might seem strange to some, but in Malaysia, the nine royal houses that reign in their respective states rotate five-year terms by convention to be the federation’s King, or Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In 2019, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan abdicated under pressure from the federal government and his fellow Malay rulers, less than halfway into his term. The current King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor, is perhaps the most hands-on in recent history, often meeting ministers and offering his views on corruption, the economy, and the Armed Forces.

A unique aspect of Malaysia’s royalty is that the Negeri Sembilan sovereign is elected by four “Undang” – the top-ranking nobles in the state’s royal court. The candidate must be a male member of the royal family, of which there are currently two main branches.

In 2008, the Undang elected Tuanku Muhriz Munawir as Yang di-Pertuan Besar over his predecessor’s son.

But 18 years on, they have made a shock proclamation that Tuanku Muhriz is no longer fit to be the state’s monarch. This came days after one of the Undang, Datuk Mubarak Dohak of Sungei Ujong, was himself removed over 33 claimed offences by the state’s highest authority on Malay customs.

Despite the ouster, Tuanku Muhriz opened the state legislative assembly this morning, with the four Undang boycotting the ceremony in an unprecedented move.

“The opening ceremony for the state assembly went without a hitch. But a small group of about 20 people gathered at the Palace to voice their support for Tuanku Muhriz,” said correspondent Lu Wei Hoong, who covered the sitting.

“The four Undang were conspicuous in their absence, with their empty seats symbolising the tension with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar.”

Stay with The Straits Times for more developments on this drama, and in the meantime, check out our selection of stories this week. If you have feedback for the bureau, do let us know.

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