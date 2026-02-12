Malaysia Edition: Gold rush turns to cash crunch | TB outbreak in Malaysia ahead of festive season

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

If you’ve been tracking gold prices, you might assume anyone with a few grams stashed away is swimming in money right now.

With the start of Ramadan coinciding with Chinese New Year, Malaysians preparing for the double festivities are finding that not all that glitters is gold when cashing out.

Pawn shops across the country are suffering from a cash crunch as soaring gold prices trigger unprecedented demand. This is forcing them to turn away the surge of customers that come looking for much-needed cash ahead of festivities.

Instead of the usual queues, our correspondent Muzliza Mustafa found several pawn shops in Kuala Lumpur deserted, with signs saying “New pawns suspended”.

“A week ago, I did try to pawn my own 2g of gold just to see if they were really out of cash. Two outlets took my details, but they didn’t get back to me. When I checked, they said, ‘the queue is still very long’,” she said.

While the Malays and Chinese prepare for their celebrations, Hindus in the Indian minority face uncertainty as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sends mixed signals on temple demolitions.

He initially warned against a protest over Hindu temples allegedly built illegally on others’ land. Two days later, he vowed immediate action against houses of worship on land they don’t own.

This prompted vigilantes to tear down a temple just outside of Kuala Lumpur on Feb 11. Mr Anwar then said the public shouldn’t take the law into their own hands over purported illegal places of worship.

Meanwhile, 10 new active TB clusters are reported in Malaysia so far in 2026, causing experts to advise those travelling during the festive rush to take safety measures.

Meanwhile, 10 new active TB clusters are reported in Malaysia so far in 2026, causing experts to advise those travelling during the festive rush to take safety measures.