ST Full-time Report: Local paddlers surpass themselves at S’pore Smash | Tampines to fight on after ending Sailors’ record

Tan Kim Han
Deputy Sports Editor
Updated
Published
Feb 23, 2026, 03:47 PM

Dear ST reader,

At just 19, homegrown player Ser Lin Qian broke her glass ceiling at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash. She beat a much higher-ranked opponent to enter the last 32 for the first time. Similarly, men’s doubles duo Clarence Chew and Josh Chua advanced after pulling off an upset.

Meanwhile, BG Tampines Rovers have vowed to take the fight to the Lion City Sailors. In a potentially pivotal week, they ended the Singapore Premier League leaders’ 100 per cent record and also reached the AFC Champions League Two quarter-finals.

Finally, Norwegian skier Johannes Klaebo, who won six gold medals at the Winter Olympics, has given us a learning point. My colleague Rohit Brijnath shared that Norway’s sport system for kids is not fixated on results, with the priority on having fun.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Local table tennis players cause upsets on first day of Singapore Smash

Ser Lin Qian’s coach noted that even when it got tough, the teen did not crumble.

BG Tampines Rovers end SPL leaders Lion City Sailors’ perfect record with 1-1 draw

Tampines’ Jacob Mahler believes they have the quality to pose a tough challenge to the title holders.

Tampines Rovers book ACL2 q-final berth after 3-1 second-leg win over Cong An Ha Noi

The Stags will meet Thai side Bangkok United or Macarthur FC of Australia in the last eight.

At a Bedok court, ex-MMA fighter Syafiq Samad trains the next generation

He has been running boxing and muay thai sessions since 2025.

Sport for kids can’t just be about winning. It’s first about having fun

Maybe before we love winning, we should develop a love for play, says Rohit Brijnath.

Golfer Anthony Kim’s incredible revival carries a familiar message

He had come far in conquering addiction and injury, but only winning makes people listen, our writer says.

S’pore’s Faiz Basha battles tough conditions, places 35th in slalom at Winter Olympics

More than half of the 96 competitors did not finish the event.

Is women’s sport the next big thing?

Female athletes in football, tennis, basketball are breaking records in earnings, sponsorship and TV viewership.

S’pore sailors team up in 49erFX in Asian Games bid

Friends and now sailing partners, Cecilia Low and Elizabeth Yin are giving the sport another go together.

2025 Athlete of the Year nominee: New Hui Fen

She is the first Singaporean to win the PWBA Tour Player of the Year accolade.

