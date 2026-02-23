ST Full-time Report: Local paddlers surpass themselves at S’pore Smash | Tampines to fight on after ending Sailors’ record

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

At just 19, homegrown player Ser Lin Qian broke her glass ceiling at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash. She beat a much higher-ranked opponent to enter the last 32 for the first time. Similarly, men’s doubles duo Clarence Chew and Josh Chua advanced after pulling off an upset.

Meanwhile, BG Tampines Rovers have vowed to take the fight to the Lion City Sailors. In a potentially pivotal week, they ended the Singapore Premier League leaders’ 100 per cent record and also reached the AFC Champions League Two quarter-finals.

Finally, Norwegian skier Johannes Klaebo, who won six gold medals at the Winter Olympics, has given us a learning point. My colleague Rohit Brijnath shared that Norway’s sport system for kids is not fixated on results, with the priority on having fun.

