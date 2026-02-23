ST Full-time Report: Local paddlers surpass themselves at S’pore Smash | Tampines to fight on after ending Sailors’ record

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
At just 19, homegrown player Ser Lin Qian broke her glass ceiling at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash. She beat a much higher-ranked opponent to enter the last 32 for the first time. Similarly, men’s doubles duo Clarence Chew and Josh Chua advanced after pulling off an upset.
Meanwhile, BG Tampines Rovers have vowed to take the fight to the Lion City Sailors. In a potentially pivotal week, they ended the Singapore Premier League leaders’ 100 per cent record and also reached the AFC Champions League Two quarter-finals.
Finally, Norwegian skier Johannes Klaebo, who won six gold medals at the Winter Olympics, has given us a learning point. My colleague Rohit Brijnath shared that Norway’s sport system for kids is not fixated on results, with the priority on having fun.
Local table tennis players cause upsets on first day of Singapore Smash
BG Tampines Rovers end SPL leaders Lion City Sailors’ perfect record with 1-1 draw
Tampines’ Jacob Mahler believes they have the quality to pose a tough challenge to the title holders.
Tampines Rovers book ACL2 q-final berth after 3-1 second-leg win over Cong An Ha Noi
The Stags will meet Thai side Bangkok United or Macarthur FC of Australia in the last eight.
At a Bedok court, ex-MMA fighter Syafiq Samad trains the next generation
Sport for kids can’t just be about winning. It’s first about having fun
Maybe before we love winning, we should develop a love for play, says Rohit Brijnath.
Golfer Anthony Kim’s incredible revival carries a familiar message
He had come far in conquering addiction and injury, but only winning makes people listen, our writer says.
S’pore’s Faiz Basha battles tough conditions, places 35th in slalom at Winter Olympics
Is women’s sport the next big thing?
Female athletes in football, tennis, basketball are breaking records in earnings, sponsorship and TV viewership.
S’pore sailors team up in 49erFX in Asian Games bid
Friends and now sailing partners, Cecilia Low and Elizabeth Yin are giving the sport another go together.
2025 Athlete of the Year nominee: New Hui Fen
