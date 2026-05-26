ST Headstart: Feeling poor despite a decent salary

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Headstart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career, personal finance and lifestyle coverage every Tuesday noon. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

I remember getting my first paycheck and thinking, “this is it, adult money”. Then the adulting expenses hit – like bills and groceries, and suddenly my wallet was back in survival mode.

Now, even though I earn more than my parents did at my age, I still find myself feeling weirdly broke. Though not struggling, I constantly feel like money disappears faster than I can earn it. Somehow, no matter how decent my salary is, I still feel “kind of poor.”

The problem is not just inflation – the goalposts for financial comfort have shifted and salaries can’t keep up. What does it take for us to feel financially secure? Find out more in senior correspondent Angela Tan’s piece.

Even though I’m retired from the dating scene, I’d still consider myself a dating app veteran. But LinkedIn? That was one platform I never imagined entering the dating chat. But romance seems to have officially made its way into the corporate ecosystem. Writer Felicia Keok dives into the rise of the #OpenToDates trend where people are swapping polished CVs for soft launches, and using their professional profiles to look for a life partner. Creative networking or unhinged?

Enjoy this week’s selection of stories. Have a good week ahead!