ST Full-time Report: FAS ‘shocked’ at SNOC sec-gen’s remarks | S’porean girl makes her mark in Latin dancesport

Singapore National Olympic Council secretary-general Mark Chay’s comments during a SEA Games review have drawn much attention, with the Football Association of Singapore and Singapore Athletics both responding at length.

Meanwhile, nine-year-old Singaporean girl Marissa Redimerio has been making waves on the international Latin dancesport scene, recently winning two events at the European Dance Championships in Blackpool, England.

Finally, two Singapore mixed martial arts exponents finished the year on a flourish: Garie Tang prevailed in his category at Brazilian jiu-jitsu’s world championship, while muay thai fighter Winnia Leow became the top light flyweight fighter in the World Muay Thai Organisation’s rankings.

