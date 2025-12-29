ST Full-time Report: FAS ‘shocked’ at SNOC sec-gen’s remarks | S’porean girl makes her mark in Latin dancesport

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Singapore National Olympic Council secretary-general Mark Chay’s comments during a SEA Games review have drawn much attention, with the Football Association of Singapore and Singapore Athletics both responding at length.
Meanwhile, nine-year-old Singaporean girl Marissa Redimerio has been making waves on the international Latin dancesport scene, recently winning two events at the European Dance Championships in Blackpool, England.
Finally, two Singapore mixed martial arts exponents finished the year on a flourish: Garie Tang prevailed in his category at Brazilian jiu-jitsu’s world championship, while muay thai fighter Winnia Leow became the top light flyweight fighter in the World Muay Thai Organisation’s rankings.
FAS surprised at SNOC sec-gen Mark Chay’s remarks on Young Lions’ attitude at SEA Games
Athletics fraternity hits back at SNOC sec-gen’s call for sport to ‘come to the party’ at SEA Games
In Thailand, the largest-ever athletics away contingent of 39 won 3 golds, 3 silvers and 3 bronzes.
S’pore MMA fighter Garie Tang wins gold at Brazilian jiu-jitsu’s world c’ship
S’pore muay thai fighter Winnia Leow’s belief boosted by strong finish in 2025
A narrow defeat by a 14-time world champion in April gave her confidence that she could match the best in her sport.
With major events looming, S’pore tchoukball buoyed by solid displays at Geneva Nations Cup
S’pore’s Marissa Redimerio, nine, shines on international Latin dancesport stage
In April, she won the paso doble and samba events in the U-10 category at the European Dance C’ships.
‘Great gentleman’: Ex-S’pore national footballer D. Tokijan dies, aged 62
Nerves, sweat, chokes – what fun is sport without pressure?
Pressure’s beauty is that it isn’t prejudiced, it comes for everyone who wants to be someone, writes Rohit Brijnath.
