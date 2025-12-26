FAS surprised at SNOC sec-gen Mark Chay’s remarks on Young Lions’ attitude at SEA Games

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – The Football Association of Singapore has expressed surprise at Singapore National Olympic Council secretary-general Mark Chay’s comments on the Young Lions’ attitude at the SEA Games.

During a post-Games review on Dec 20, Chay said that in their opening 3-1 defeat by Timor-Leste on Dec 6, the players “just walked off the field, didn’t even acknowledge the crowd”.

Chay added: “I understand disappointment, but they need to really look at sportsmanship, really look at attitude and respect of the sport, as well as the people who went there to support them.”

At the FAS’ own Games review at its Jalan Besar Stadium headquarters on Dec 26, FAS general secretary Badri Ghent said he had a “constructive meeting” with Chay in private to address some of the points he brought up.

Emphasising that sportsmanship is a foundation and non-negotiable trait at FAS, Badri added: “I was taken by surprise at some of Mark’s comments suggesting that our players did not acknowledge the fans after the match against Timor Leste.

“I was especially surprised because I was there in the game, and myself and some of the parents or the supporters can vouch for the fact that the players did so (acknowledge fans).

“In my discussions with Mark, we’ve attributed it to a situation whereby he had vacated his seat post-match and he did not see the team acknowledging the fans.”

Chay had also said on Dec 20: “I think the key to actually making any change or any progress is acceptance and awareness of their problem. I haven’t heard anything from FAS or the athletes that there is a problem. I think that is a systemic problem.”

But Badri said he had also discussed with Chay about the “systemic problem” and both left the meeting “feeling positive”.

He added: “In my discussions with Mark, there seemed to be some underlying issues between FAS and SNOC, but a lot of it stemmed from administrative elements.

“Mark and I were more interested in looking towards the future… he clarified some of his points, which I won’t go into too much detail, but we left the meeting feeling positive.

“It was a very productive and constructive discussion. His comments came from position of care and concern. We look forward to working really closely with the SNOC moving forward.”

At the FAS review, Singapore Under-22s coach Firdaus Kassim also apologised, adding that he takes responsibility for the team’s “underwhelming” Games campaign. A 3-0 loss to Thailand five days after the defeat by Timor Leste confirmed their sixth consecutive exit from the Games’ group stage.

The Singapore Under-22 football team can't hide their disappointment after a 3-0 loss to Thailand at the SEA Games in Thailand on Dec 11. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The Lionesses, who are coached by Karim Bencherifa, were also knocked out in the group stage after losing 2-0 to Thailand and 3-1 to Indonesia.

Asked about the future of both coaches, Badri was non-committal.

He said: “When it comes to major decisions, including coach performance, it’s something that we look at objectively and holistically. We will have further deliberations moving forward.”

Full report to follow.