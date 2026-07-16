Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 16, 2026

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Jul 16, 2026, 05:55 PM

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RTS Link to spur S’poreans to spend $1b more in JB a year: Study

Groceries, pharmacies, dining and beauty currently top the list of categories Sinporeans spend on.

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Fatal PUB incident: Cleaning firm, worksite manager charged

Two men died in the tragedy that took place in 2024 at Choa Chu Kang Waterworks.

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MSF explores using tech to keep tabs on abused kids after they return home

Aim is to detect signs that a child is at a higher risk of harm, and alert trusted adults to quickly intervene.

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$3b money laundering case: Lawyer charged with forgery over property purchase

She was previously identified as an associate of one of the 10 foreigners convicted in the case.

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Trading pricey S’pore stocks gets cheaper from Oct 5: What you need to know

The three local banks are among the 11 stocks which will drop to smaller trading sizes.

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Podcast: Is a contract job the starting point for new grads here?

In Singapore, such roles have become more common over the past few years.

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Watch parties, late starts: Schools in S’pore gear up for World Cup final

Those hosting watch parties include Victoria School and the Singapore Sports School.

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Second China Shock? Wait till you see Version 3.0

It will also involve the services sector and be even more daunting than previous phases.

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Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria to serve its final cut in Sept after 20 years

The restaurant is known for serving thick rotisserie-grilled meats carved right in front of diners.

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Teens who died from consuming drugs made meth pills, inhaled drug

Telegram messages between the pair revealed that they had been discussing ways to consume the drug.

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