Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 16, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
RTS Link to spur S’poreans to spend $1b more in JB a year: Study
Groceries, pharmacies, dining and beauty currently top the list of categories Sinporeans spend on.
Fatal PUB incident: Cleaning firm, worksite manager charged
MSF explores using tech to keep tabs on abused kids after they return home
Aim is to detect signs that a child is at a higher risk of harm, and alert trusted adults to quickly intervene.
$3b money laundering case: Lawyer charged with forgery over property purchase
She was previously identified as an associate of one of the 10 foreigners convicted in the case.
Trading pricey S’pore stocks gets cheaper from Oct 5: What you need to know
The three local banks are among the 11 stocks which will drop to smaller trading sizes.
Podcast: Is a contract job the starting point for new grads here?
Watch parties, late starts: Schools in S’pore gear up for World Cup final
Second China Shock? Wait till you see Version 3.0
It will also involve the services sector and be even more daunting than previous phases.
Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria to serve its final cut in Sept after 20 years
The restaurant is known for serving thick rotisserie-grilled meats carved right in front of diners.
Teens who died from consuming drugs made meth pills, inhaled drug
Telegram messages between the pair revealed that they had been discussing ways to consume the drug.