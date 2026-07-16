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Barbecue restaurant Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria to serve its final cut in Sept after 20 years

The restaurant's remaining outlet at The Riverwalk in Robertson Quay will be open until the end of September.

SINGAPORE – Brazilian barbecue restaurant Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria will be closing its doors after 20 years of serving its signature all-you-can-eat buffets.

In a statement on Instagram on July 14, Carnivore – known for serving thick rotisserie-grilled meats carved in front of diners – announced it will plate its last cuts until the end of September at its remaining outlet at The Riverwalk in Robertson Quay.

“After 20 incredible years of serving you Singapore’s finest churrasco experience, the time has come for us to carve our final slice,” the restaurant said.

Carnivore reminisced about its time in Singapore, thanking patrons for visiting its various locations: “From our beginnings at VivoCity to the stunning views at Marina Bay Sands, the lush charm of Dempsey, the lively weekends at the grandstand, and our unforgettable chapters at CHIJMES – it has been an absolute honour being part of your celebrations.”

The restaurant’s signature dining experience includes roaming passadors (meat servers) who carve various cuts of duck, beef, pork, chicken, fish and pineapples directly onto diners’ plates.

The Straits Times has contacted Carnivore for more information.

Carnivore is the latest in a slew of restaurant closures in Singapore over recent months.

In July, HDB-themed cafe Lou Shang, known for its nostalgic interior resembling flats from the 80s, shuttered after three years of operations.

This followed several closures in June, when Cantonese restaurant Wing Seong Fatty’s ended its 100-year run at Burlington Square in Bencoolen, and local restaurant Old School Delights at the Esplanade also ceased operations.

Additionally, casual French restaurant Encore by Rhubarb in Duxton Hill closed its doors in May after 12 years in business, while Japanese chain Itacho Sushi has permanently closed all of its outlets in Singapore.