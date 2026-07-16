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Eateries, bars and community spaces have been holding free screenings for certain games during the World Cup.

SINGAPORE – Eateries, bars and community spaces all over the island are gearing up for the World Cup final between Spain and defending champions Argentina on July 19 (3am on July 20 Singapore time), and schools are joining in on the fun too.

At least four schools are hosting a watch party or allowing students to report later on July 20, The Straits Times has learnt.

St Joseph’s Institution (SJI) students will be allowed to report to school an hour later at 8.30am on July 20, according to a circular addressed to parents, guardians and students, and seen by ST.

The hour-long lesson that was scheduled to begin at 7.50am will be postponed to July 22.

In the same circular, SJI said the move was in anticipation of students staying up to watch the final, and ensuring that they have more time to rest.

Separately, Victoria School (VS) is hosting an overnight watch party for a maximum of 350 students, but with the school day on July 20 beginning at 7.30am as scheduled.

Students who sign up for this optional event should arrive at 9.30pm on July 19 for registration before a pre-match “sleep period”.

After the final, which is estimated to end at 5am, they will have more time to rest before reporting for class at 7.30am.

More than 10 teachers will be present throughout the event, according to Chinese media outlet Lianhe Zaobao.

VS principal Low Chun Meng said the activity was proposed by several Secondary 4 student leaders, reported Zaobao.

The school decided to implement the idea as it thought it would be a good opportunity for students to bond over their love of football and strengthen school cohesion.

For Anglo-Chinese School (International), the festivities will begin on July 17 with students invited to wear the national team football jersey of any country, including those not in the tournament.

Students should still wear their uniform pants or skirts, and club football jerseys would not be allowed.

ST also understands that Hwa Chong Institution is allowing students to report later at 9.30am on July 20, while the Singapore Sports School will hold a watch party and have lessons start later as well .

Defending champions Argentina, led by talisman Lionel Messi, are aiming to be only the third team in history to retain their title when they face Spain in the final in New Jersey .

Only Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) have achieved that feat.

Spain, who won the tournament in 2010, are playing in the final for the first time since their victory in South Africa.