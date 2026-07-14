Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 14, 2026

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Published
Jul 14, 2026, 06:32 PM

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S’pore’s Q2 growth eases to 5.7%

Most analysts believe it would be difficult to top Q1 growth unless volatile energy markets calm down.

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Bloomberg defamation suit: Ministers each awarded $230k in damages

The Bloomberg article was found to be defamatory of both claimants, said the judge.

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Bangkok bar fire: Families claim bodies, governor vows stricter inspections

The authorities are probing a potential electrical fault and whether emergency exits were blocked.

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Worried about being caught in a fire abroad? These steps could save your life

Scanning a venue for exits and agreeing on an assembly point can help keep travellers safe.

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Higher rates, higher risk: Are S’pore REITs still worth buying?

S’pore’s $100 billion REIT market remains stable despite greater interest rate volatility.

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More flights ahead: Changi Airport to plug gaps in flight network in Asia and beyond

Potential new destinations include Banda Aceh, Hai Phong, Da Lat, Almaty and Tashkent.

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Ex-Malaysian PM’s wife Rosmah files defamation suit against comedian

She alleged that Harith Iskander had defamed her during a show in Melaka.

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2027 school year, holidays for MOE kindergarten, primary, secondary students

Those in their first years at a junior college or Millennia Institute will start on Feb 3.

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Man who drank beer then drove car that fell into Suntec fountain gets jail

He told IMH he had taken either an antihistamine or a sleeping pill before he consumed the alcohol.

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Why some men in S’pore get breast reduction surgery

Gynecomastia is a common, benign condition where men have enlarged breast glands.

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