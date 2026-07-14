Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on July 14, 2026

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S’pore’s Q2 growth eases to 5.7%
Most analysts believe it would be difficult to top Q1 growth unless volatile energy markets calm down.
Bloomberg defamation suit: Ministers each awarded $230k in damages
Bangkok bar fire: Families claim bodies, governor vows stricter inspections
The authorities are probing a potential electrical fault and whether emergency exits were blocked.
Worried about being caught in a fire abroad? These steps could save your life
Scanning a venue for exits and agreeing on an assembly point can help keep travellers safe.
Higher rates, higher risk: Are S’pore REITs still worth buying?
S’pore’s $100 billion REIT market remains stable despite greater interest rate volatility.
More flights ahead: Changi Airport to plug gaps in flight network in Asia and beyond
Potential new destinations include Banda Aceh, Hai Phong, Da Lat, Almaty and Tashkent.
Ex-Malaysian PM’s wife Rosmah files defamation suit against comedian
2027 school year, holidays for MOE kindergarten, primary, secondary students
Those in their first years at a junior college or Millennia Institute will start on Feb 3.
Man who drank beer then drove car that fell into Suntec fountain gets jail
He told IMH he had taken either an antihistamine or a sleeping pill before he consumed the alcohol.