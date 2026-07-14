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Jail for man who drank about a litre of beer, drove car which fell into Suntec fountain in 2024

Photos of the Suntec City accident posted on social media show an overturned light-coloured car, with debris scattered in the vicinity.

SINGAPORE - A man drove his car after consuming about a litre of beer and the vehicle ploughed through a barricade of Suntec City’s Fountain of Wealth before plunging into it on July 13, 2024.

Then Shing Chong later told the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) he had taken either an antihistamine or a sleeping pill before he consumed the alcohol.

His alcohol content in his blood and breath were not taken after the accident, and he was rushed to the emergency department of Tan Tock Seng Hospital after suffering injuries including a lacerated scalp.

Then, 58, who caused nearly $64,600 in damages and has made full restitution, was sentenced to five weeks’ jail on July 14 after pleading guilty to driving in a dangerous manner.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for 2½ years from his release.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gladys Lim told the court that at around 5pm on July 12, 2024, Then left his home and drove to Suntec City to meet a friend for a drinking session.

He arrived at the shopping mall at around 6pm, parked at the basement and went to a bar.

He consumed about a litre of beer between 6.15pm and midnight before driving off .

While exiting the carpark, the vehicle was stationary for about 10 seconds after a gantry barrier went up so it could pass through.

Then drove out of the carpark and was travelling along Temasek Boulevard when he lost focus.

He continued driving straight even though directional signs for the road indicated he had to turn left into a roundabout.

He drove straight through three lanes and ploughed through the barricade of the Fountain of Wealth and crashed into the basement.

The DPP said at the time of a collision, three construction workers were working at the basement of the fountain. They ran away unhurt.

A lorry crane was used to lift the car from the fountain before it was towed away.

The DPP urged District Judge Koo Zhi Xuan to give Then a jail sentence.

On the workers escaping injury, she said: “Had they been working or resting at the exact area where the accused’s car plummeted and crashed, the outcome in terms of harm caused would have been far more devastating and catastrophic.”

Then was represented by Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Devlin Mohyong, who asked the court to call for a report to assess their client’s suitability for a mandatory treatment order (MTO).

The lawyers from Invictus Law Corporation added that according to an IMH report, Then had major depressive disorder when the accident took place. They argued there was a contributory link between his psychiatric condition and the offence.

Offenders sentenced to an MTO have to undergo treatment to address their mental conditions in lieu of time behind bars.

The DPP, however, objected for the report to be called, and said there was a need for deterrence in this case.

On July 14, the judge agreed , stressing that drink-driving was a highly irresponsible behaviour.

He said Then’s offence had caused significant property damage and he could have injured or killed the people nearby .