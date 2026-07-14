Bangkok bar fire: Families claim bodies as death toll rises to 30

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People paying their respects to the victims of a fire at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar in Bangkok on July 14.

BANGKOK – Grieving relatives of the victims of a huge Bangkok bar fire claimed their bodies on July 14 as the death toll rose to 30, even as others held out hope that missing loved ones were alive.

Flames tore through the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar and restaurant in the Thai capital late on the evening of July 12 during a live music performance, sending people fleeing, several with their clothing ablaze.

Twenty-seven people were declared dead in the early hours of July 13, with another succumbing to their injuries later that day.

By the morning of July 14, Bangkok’s Chatuchak district office put the death toll at 30, with 75 people injured. Of these, 24 were in critical condition.

Relatives of the dead gathered at Police General Hospital on July 14 to claim the bodies of their loved ones, and AFP saw one man holding an incense stick over one of the coffins.

A relative mourning over a coffin after claiming the remains of a victim killed in the massive bar fire. PHOTO: AFP

Booyaporn Sermsiri was at the hospital searching for her 25-year-old daughter, Jawaee “Cartoon” Sermsiri, who remains missing.

“Since we haven’t found her yet, we can only wait. We are holding onto hope,” she said.

She said Cartoon’s friend had called her early on the morning of July 13, saying there had been a fire and she could not reach her.

Booyaporn, 51, said she had given a DNA sample and was told by police the result could come back later on July 14.

“I am praying. Praying that she is all right,” she said.

Three of the dead have yet to be named, officials said.

Relatives of victims laying incense in front of the bar on July 14. PHOTO: AFP

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said shortly after the blaze that most of the victims had likely died of smoke inhalation.

Forensic police have been scouring the wreckage as authorities seek to establish how the fire started and why it was so deadly, looking at a possible electrical fault and also whether emergency exits were blocked.

Several witnesses have said they saw smoke inside before midnight and the lights went out, followed by an explosion and intense flames that sent patrons fleeing.

Interior ministry official Unsit Sampuntharat said on July 14 that the venue’s licence was also under scrutiny, amid questions over whether it was authorised to host live music.

Relatives also visited the blackened bar on the morning of July 14, laying garlands and praying for the dead, AFP reporters saw.

Nearby, employees of the Union shopping mall practised using fire extinguishers to put out flames within a controlled pit, under the guidance of firefighters. AFP