Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 13, 2026

Updated
Published
Aug 13, 2026, 06:14 PM

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Up to $600 special cash payment for eligible S’poreans from Sept 9

This is part of nearly $1b set aside to help those most affected by price increases.

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Pritam Singh struck off rolls over his criminal conviction

Both Law Society, WP chief agreed the high threshold to avoid striking-off in his case was not met.

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Bomb threat at Xinmin Secondary School

The school was evacuated and classes resumed after a police sweep found nothing suspicious.

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Woman arrested for allegedly hurting her child at Havelock mall

A 13-year-old girl was taken conscious to National University Hospital.

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Couple arrested after exposing their toddler and 7-month-old baby to drugs

The two boys were placed under the care of their next-of-kin.

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S’pore’s ‘just in case’ approach to strategic vulnerabilities

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said people remain the Republic’s decisive advantage.

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The low-tech answer to S’pore’s youth radicalisation problem

Monitoring what young people consume online cannot be left to hoping that internet controls work.

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Will the new NLB campaign get more people to read books?

It is giving readers virtual coins that can eventually be exchanged for money.

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Four heirs of Indonesia’s richest family inherit $3.75b each

The Hartonos have a combined net worth of US$28.6b as at Aug 11.

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The architecture firm behind Jewel, Westgate and other beloved S’pore spaces

RSP has been a driving force behind many of the buildings that shape everyday life here.

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