Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 13, 2026

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Up to $600 special cash payment for eligible S’poreans from Sept 9
Pritam Singh struck off rolls over his criminal conviction
Both Law Society, WP chief agreed the high threshold to avoid striking-off in his case was not met.
Bomb threat at Xinmin Secondary School
The school was evacuated and classes resumed after a police sweep found nothing suspicious.
Woman arrested for allegedly hurting her child at Havelock mall
Couple arrested after exposing their toddler and 7-month-old baby to drugs
S’pore’s ‘just in case’ approach to strategic vulnerabilities
Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said people remain the Republic’s decisive advantage.
The low-tech answer to S’pore’s youth radicalisation problem
Monitoring what young people consume online cannot be left to hoping that internet controls work.
Will the new NLB campaign get more people to read books?
Four heirs of Indonesia’s richest family inherit $3.75b each
The architecture firm behind Jewel, Westgate and other beloved S’pore spaces
RSP has been a driving force behind many of the buildings that shape everyday life here.