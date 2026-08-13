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Still building at 70: The architecture firm behind Jewel, Westgate and other beloved Singapore spaces

RSP Architects Planners & Engineers, one of Singapore’s earliest architectural design firms, has been a driving force in a range of building projects.

SINGAPORE – When picturing Singapore’s iconic landmarks, the Supertrees of Gardens by the Bay, the three towers of Marina Bay Sands and the rain vortex at Jewel Changi Airport are likely the first images that come to mind.

Nevertheless, even as all three are architectural wonders, they are not necessarily buildings and sights that most Singaporeans look upon and interact with on a daily basis.

But how about residential estate The Pinnacle@Duxton or heartland mall Westgate? Or school campus ITE College Central or office building CapitaGreen?

RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (RSP), one of Singapore’s earliest architectural design firms, has been a driving force in all of these building projects that serve Singaporeans in their everyday lives. It has also been a key player in the design and construction of iconic landmarks like Jewel Changi Airport.

RSP has even designed spaces for animals. One of its most recent big-ticket projects was Bird Paradise at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, which opened its doors to the public in May 2023.

The firm’s extensive participation in building modern Singapore has been captured in a new exhibition, 70 Years Of RSP: Where Design Meets Humanity. It runs until Oct 26, with free public tours available for booking.

Meanwhile, the newly launched commemorative book, RSP 70: The Stories We Build, can be read online at rsp.design/rsp70

Both celebrate the multidisciplinary practice’s 70th anniversary in 2026 by showcasing RSP projects from the past, present and future.

At the exhibition at The URA Centre next to Maxwell Food Centre, visitors can read the timeline of RSP’s journey. These include highlights such as the year 1992, when legendary Singapore architect Liu Thai Ker joined RSP as a director.

There are also miniature models of key RSP projects – including many of the aforementioned places, as well as the Singapore Indoor Stadium and Lasalle College of the Arts – along with historical drawings and other archival documents which are being donated to the Singapore Architecture Collection.

RSP chief executive Beh Swee Chiew with a model of the SIT Punggol Campus project at RSP’s 70th anniversary exhibition 70 Years of RSP: Where Design Meets Humanity at the URA Centre on Aug 12. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Of the diverse work done by RSP over these past seven decades, RSP chief executive Beh Swee Chiew tells The Straits Times: “People often assume a firm needs one signature style to be recognisable, but I believe the opposite.

“‘Designing for people’ means remembering that every building is ultimately about human experiences. Whether it’s a school, a workplace, an airport or a public park, our goal is to create spaces that make daily life better.”

Whether the project is East Coast Park – which RSP helped to rejuvenate in the latter half of the 2010s – or a sustainability-forward skyscraper such as CapitaSpring, RSP’s architects, engineers, planners and technical specialists all begin from the same place, adds Beh, an engineer who joined RSP in 1986.

“You start with the human being – the child on a swing, the commuter, the student – and design outward from their experience.”

RSP 70: The Stories We Build commemorates the multidisciplinary practice’s work in helping to build up Singapore’s skyline these last 70 years. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Even as RSP has grown over the last 70 years – today, it operates 12 offices in six countries, supported by a nearly 1,000-strong workforce – shaping public spaces in Singapore will continue to be a key pillar of the firm’s work, says Beh.

“I think people are looking for far more from public spaces today. They want places that bring communities together, support well-being and offer meaningful experiences.

“While headline landmarks give a city its stature, a park bench, a shaded walkway or an adult-size swing shape how people feel about their city far more intimately, because they live inside those moments every single day or week,” he adds.

Here, RSP’s architects tell ST more about how some of Singapore’s most familiar spaces went from the drafting table to three-dimensional reality.

Westgate

The semi-outdoor street sheltered by glass canopies at Westgate shopping centre. PHOTO: ST FILE

When RSP began design work on the Westgate project in June 2011, the immediate area around Jurong East MRT and bus interchange was vastly different. Shopping centres like Jem and JCube had yet to open, along with Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Outlet mall IMM was a distant, unconnected kilometre away.

Westgate was conceived as the primary urban anchor and transit hub connecting Jurong East MRT, the bus interchange and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, according to RSP architect and executive director Sonny Chionh.

Accordingly, Chionh and the project team set out to design something that, at its heart, would be more than just another cookie-cutter suburban shopping centre.

RSP chief executive Beh Swee Chiew (centre) and executive directors and registered architects Sonny Chionh (left) and Suen Wee Kwok (right) with a model of Westgate at the 70 Years of RSP: Where Design Meets Humanity exhibition at The URA Centre. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

“At its heart” is literal, too: the core of Westgate is its naturally ventilated Courtyard designed to feel like an “authentic streetscape”, says Chionh, who has been with RSP since 2004.

“By balancing climate comfort with passive cooling, lush landscaping, and integrated bridges connecting indoor and semi-outdoor zones, we created a vibrant ‘community living room’,” he says.

Chionh describes the project as being “an intense, high-pressure sprint” – the 410,000 sq ft shopping centre, which opened in 2013, was completed in just 22 months.

“To hit our tight deadline, we used a ‘top-down’ construction method by building upwards while simultaneously excavating deep basements below. Walking through those cavernous underground spaces while structural works rose above us was a striking, first-hand reminder of human engineering ingenuity and drive,” he says.

​ITE College Central

ITE College Central at 2 Ang Mo Kio Drive. PHOTO: ST FILE

When thinking of ITE College Central, perhaps the image that pops into one’s head is an auditorium filled with ministers, civil servants and community leaders during the annual National Day Rally.

After all, the institution has hosted that event almost every year since 2013, with the exception of 2020 and 2021.

But did you know that the Ang Mo Kio campus has a real Boeing 737 aircraft parked within its grounds?

“It’s right beside the Aviation Hub, so aerospace engineering students can train on actual aircraft systems,” says RSP project director Chew Chee Kai.

Chew was part of the RSP team that took on the ITE College Central project in June 2010.

The integrated ITE campus, which is also home to ITE Headquarters, was completed in October 2012. Chew describes it as “a record-breaking construction of two million sq ft in two years”.

The project team’s goal was to “give every student walking through the doors a genuine sense of dignity, pride, and self-confidence in their chosen path” through architecture, he adds.

This was achieved through sweeping futuristic curves, massive glass facades and a sleek central atrium that would not look out of place in a top university or a big-name brand’s headquarters.

The glass facades extend right up to the classrooms, which have floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

“Anyone walking down the corridors can look directly into working commercial kitchens, aircraft maintenance bays or fashion design studios. It puts the students’ technical skills on showcase, making learning a shared, inspiring experience,” says Chew, who has been with RSP for 25 years.

Along with the glass walls are over 57,000 sq ft of vertical green walls, spread across eight different blocks and reaching up to a height of 35m.

“They help to naturally cool the buildings and to date, still comprise one of the largest continuous green wall installations in a single educational or institutional facility in Singapore,” says Chew.

The ITE College Central campus has a real Boeing 737 aircraft parked within its grounds. PHOTO: RSP

As for the Boeing 737, it forms a core memory for the RSP team involved in the ITE College Central project.

Transporting an actual, full-sized Boeing 737 to the campus’ Aviation Hub was an “architectural and logistical puzzle”, says Chew.

Enough of the building had to be built for it to receive the aircraft, but not to the point where the jet could not pass through.

One night in July 2012, the project team gathered on site at midnight to watch the massive plane being towed through the open structure. “That was quite an experience,” recalls Chew.

Jewel Changi Airport

A skytrain passing through Jewel Changi Airport. PHOTO: ST FILE

Award-winning Israel-born architect Moshe Safdie is the name associated with Jewel Changi Airport, which has arguably become one of Singapore’s most distinctive landmarks since it was unveiled in 2019.

But right there along with his design studio Safdie Architects was RSP, which served as the project’s Singapore-based collaborator.

“Working alongside global design powerhouses keeps us sharp. Every international collaboration allows us to exchange global best practices, continuously refine our craft, and bring the very best back to Singapore,” says RSP executive director and architect Suen Wee Kwok, who has been with RSP for 25 years.

“On Jewel, Safdie Architects set the visionary design direction during the early schematic phase. From there, RSP’s role was to turn an audacious concept into a compliant and buildable reality.”

Take, for instance, the Skytrain that passes directly through Jewel’s central Forest Valley, and which connects the airport’s Terminals 2 and 3.

The original safety plan called for the Skytrain to run through Jewel inside a fully enclosed glass tube, so as to meet fire separation and air-conditioning codes, says RSP director and architect Chris Tan, who joined RSP in 1999 and was part of the project team involved with Jewel.

But that tube would have disrupted the air, tropical rainforest vibe of the Forest Valley – and arguably, it would have prevented the area from becoming the fun and iconic photo opp that it is today.

The RSP team worked with fire safety engineers and Singapore authorities to figure out a way to allow the Skytrain to glide openly through the Forest Valley without compromising on safety.

A behind-the-scenes shot of Jewel Changi Airport during its construction phase. PHOTO: RSP

Just as the HSBC Rain Vortex is probably most Singaporeans’ favourite part of Jewel, it is also a highlight for the RSP project team.

“Seeing it being test-run for the very first time in 2019 was the ultimate moment for our team,” says Tan.

“When that massive torrent of water fell through the glass dome, the entire site stopped in unison just to take in the spectacle. It was pure magic.”

East Coast Park (Rejuvenation)

The Coastal PlayGrove at the rejuvenated East Coast Park. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE

Architects do not just design buildings, but also other urban spaces like parks. In April 2016, RSP embarked on a project to help rejuvenate East Coast Park, a project which Beh says “had to hold 50 years of collective memory for Singaporeans”.

Suen adds: “We didn’t want to wipe the slate clean. But we did want to re-imagine how everyday Singaporeans connect with nature, recreation and collective memories of a beloved park.”

The rejuvenation covered three key nodes: the Raintree Cove, completed in March 2019, the Cyclist Park, completed in June 2020, and the Coastal PlayGrove, completed in February 2021.

And these nodes still retain elements of the old, adds Suen. “We preserved and integrated structural elements of the iconic Big Splash water slides into Coastal PlayGrove, and kept the distinctive brick walls from the old chalets at Cyclist Park.”

One of his favourite details in the revitalised park ? T he adult-sized swings at Raintree Cove.

“Play shouldn’t stop when you grow up. In a high-stress city, adults need a moment to unplug, feel the sea breeze, and play just as much as kids do,” he says.

Bird Paradise

The Bird Paradise is home to thousands of birds. PHOTO: ST FILE

The RSP project team began work on the master plan of the Mandai Nature Precinct in 2014, with Bird Paradise, opened in 2023, being a key component in the overall project.

Designing for the park’s animal inhabitants – as well as its human workers and visitors – was a unique challenge, says Suen.

“Architects are used to taking briefs from human clients, but for Bird Paradise, our ‘clients’ were 3,500 birds across hundreds of species,” he says.

To ensure that the habitats felt like natural spaces rather than human enclosures, the project team had to work closely with the Mandai Wildlife Group team to learn the micro-climates, flight trajectories and nesting habits of different species, he adds.

Nevertheless, he describes the experience as a “once-in-a-lifetime privilege”.

“Standing inside those expansive, lush aviaries and watching parents point out rare species to their children gives you an incredible sense of fulfillment,” he says.

“It’s a quiet reminder of why we do what we do: create meaningful, enduring spaces that will continue to bring joy to future generations of Singaporeans even beyond our own lifetimes.”