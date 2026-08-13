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Drug-related equipment in the living room and master bedroom of the residential unit.

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean couple in their 20s have been arrested for suspected drug-related offences, including exposing their children to drugs, after the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) raided a residential unit near Marsiling Lane in Woodlands.

The 25-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were nabbed after officers raided the residence on the morning of Aug 11 , CNB said in a statement on Aug 13.

A small amount of drugs – including cannabis; methamphetamine, also known as Ice ; and Ecstasy – as well as drug paraphernalia were seized from various parts of the unit, including the master bedroom, where the couple’s two young sons, aged three years and seven months, were found.

The children have been placed under the care of their next of kin , CNB said, adding that arrangements were made to ensure their welfare.

Investigations into the suspects’ drug activities are ongoing.

Central Narcotics Bureau officers taking care of the couple’s three-year-old and seven-month-old sons. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU

Superintendent Xanthus Tong, deputy commanding officer of the enforcement operation, said: “Drug abuse is not victimless. Its harms are far-reaching, affecting not just drug abusers themselves, but also their families and loved ones, including young children.”

He added that CNB will take firm action against those who expose children to drugs, and urged parents to keep their children away from drugs and their related harms.

Those aged 21 and above who expose controlled drugs or drug paraphernalia to a child, or permit or fail to take reasonable steps to prevent a young person from consuming controlled drugs, face prosecution.