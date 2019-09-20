Why is polio making a comeback in the Philippines? [Asian Insider Sept 20]

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: A disease thought eradicated resurfaces in the Philippines; Interpol issues notice for tourist involved in rare Phuket killing; the Greta Thunberg-inspired global climate strike kicks off; and more.

AFTER NEARLY TWO DECADES, POLIO RESURFACES IN THE PHILIPPINES

Health officials in the Philippines today reported two polio cases in a country that thought it had eradicated the disease 19 years ago. The poliovirus was also discovered in sewage samples taken in Manila and Davao City. The re-emergence of the disease - for which there is no cure - is being linked to a recent change in public attitudes towards vaccines. But this isn’t a straight-forward anti-vaxxer story. Many households in poor districts started shunning vaccines after a failed programme involving the world’s first dengue vaccine.

INTERPOL NOTICE ISSUED FOR FUGITIVE NORWEGIAN TOURIST

A rare killing in the popular Thai resort island of Phuket has taken an unexpected twist and is now raising questions about law enforcement processes in the country. Roger Bullman, 53, a Norwegian tourist was granted bail despite admitting to killing another tourist during a late night brawl. He is now missing, and Thai police believe he has fled the country despite not having his passport. Interpol has now issued a notice for authorities worldwide to detain the man. The unusual circumstances of the crime has garnered global attention. The fight started at a luxury hotel in the middle of the night over Bullman’s loud singing.

GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE KICKS OFF IN AUSTRALIA

Tens of thousands of Australian students throned the streets in several cities across the country today as a global call for action on climate change began. The protests - inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg - are planned in 150 countries on Friday. Thunberg herself will participate in a march in New York. The strike come start what promises to be a busy week on climate - with the UN general assembly taking place next week and the latest report by the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change due to be released at the same time.

KIRIBATI FOLLOWS SOLOMON ISLANDS IN CHINA SWITCH

Just four days after the Solomon Islands announced it was switching its recognition to Beijing, the tiny island nation of Kiribati followed suit. It now becomes the seventh Taiwanese ally to switch sides since 2016, when Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen came to power and China stepped up its campaign to diplomatically isolate Taipei. That two defections have taken place this week - less than a 100 days out from the Taiwanese elections - has prompted accusations from Taiwan that Beijing is trying to sway the outcome of the polls.

HAZE UPDATE: SINGAPORE’S F1 GRAND PRIX GETS A HAZE REPRIEVE

Race fans are breathing easier today as favourable wind conditions have improved air quality in Singapore just as the Formula 1 race weekend - arguably the pinnacle of Singapore’s sports calendar - revs up today. There had been concerns about how the air might disrupt race which draws thousands of tourists and features a series of outdoor concerts. The PSI reading was in the moderate range today though the weatherman warned that unhealthy conditions could return over the weekend. Elsewhere in the region, people were less fortunate. With the fires continuing to burn, air quality dipped into the hazardous range in parts of Malaysia.

IN OTHER NEWS:

North Korean mega-project: Like a scene from an epic film, thousands of workers swarm over the building sites of Samjiyon, a monumental construction project in the far reaches of North Korea ordered by leader Kim Jong Un. The plan involves nothing less than the rebuilding of the entire town of Samjiyon, the seat of a county that includes the supposed birthplace of Mr Kim's father and predecessor Kim Jong Il, and Mount Paektu, the spiritual birthplace of the Korean nation.

Mega drug bust: In the biggest drug haul ever seen in Malaysia, police seized 12 tonnes of cocaine worth RM2.4 billion (S$791 million) here.The cocaine, which was mixed with 60 tonnes of coal, is believed to be from an international drug syndicate using Penang as a transit point.

Trudeau’s brownface scandal: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue his re-election campaign and asked for forgiveness on Thursday (Sept 19) after pictures of him in blackface emerged with less than five weeks before the national vote.

Iran: The Pentagon will present a broad range of military options to President Donald Trump on Friday (Sept 20) as he considers how to respond to what administration officials say was an unprecedented Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow.

