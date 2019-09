Police on the normally peaceful resort island of Phuket in southern Thailand have launched a major manhunt - scouring hotels and guesthouses for a man who choked a fellow tourist to death during a late-night skirmish.

The fugitive - Norwegian Roger Bullman - had been charged with manslaughter and trespass after the incident at a hotel in August. He went missing after being released on bail, failing to turn up for a court date on Monday. He was last seen leaving his hotel two days earlier.