Interpol notice issued for fugitive Norwegian accused of killing Singapore woman's husband in Phuket

BANGKOK - An Interpol red notice has been issued for Roger Bullman, the fugitive Norwegian who allegedly killed Amitpal Singh Bajaj at a Thai resort in August, Phuket police confirmed on Friday (Sept 20).

The 53-year-old Bullman, who has been charged with manslaughter and criminal trespass, is believed to be on the run after he failed to appear in court on Sept 2.

"We believe he's no longer in Thailand because we've looked for him everywhere in Phuket and haven't found him," Police Major Techin Deethongon told The Straits Times. "There's no report of his sighting anywhere else in Thailand either. It's likely he crossed natural borders because he cannot travel legally outside Thailand," said Mr Techin.

Bullman's passport had been confiscated by the court when he was charged.

He allegedly killed Mr Amitpal, a British IT consultant, during a fight at the Centara Grand Beach Resort in Phuket, where they were both staying. Mr Amitpal, 34, was married to Singaporean Bandhna Kaur Bajaj.

A red notice requests the authorities worldwide to detain people pending possible extradition or other legal actions.

The Phuket Provincial Court had issued an arrest warrant for Bullman after he jumped bail.

Mr Amitpal's family in London had earlier expressed anger and shock that Bullman was granted bail to begin with.

"We are bewildered as to why the authorities allowed a self-confessed killer to roam the streets of Phuket unguarded, where he could potentially pose a lethal threat to other innocent parties," the family had said.

Bullman had confessed to choking Mr Amitpal to death during a fight, but he claimed Mr Amitpal had first stabbed him in the shoulder with a knife.

The incident happened in the victim's room, which he shared with his wife and their 20-month-old son. The fight was apparently triggered after Mr Amitpal had complained about Bullman's loud singing from the adjacent room in the early hours.