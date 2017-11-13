While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Mon 13 Nov edition

Launch of picture book The Phantom of Oxley Castle mysteriously cancelled

An event to launch a picture book titled The Phantom Of Oxley Castle has been cancelled less than a week before its scheduled date - with the publisher and the venue operator each saying the other was responsible for the cancellation.

Published by Epigram Books, the children's book was to be launched on Saturday (Nov 18) at The Arts House in Old Parliament Lane.

On Sunday (Nov 12), Mr Edmund Wee, chief executive of Epigram Books, said The Arts House had informed him on the phone over the weekend that they "did not want the book launch (to take place) at their premises".

Resigned Lebanon PM says free to move in Saudi, to return home ‘soon’

Saad Hariri, whose resignation as Lebanon’s prime minister a week ago sent shockwaves across the region, said Sunday (Nov 12) he is “free” in Saudi Arabia and will return to Lebanon “very soon”.

In an interview from Riyadh with his party’s Future TV, Hariri brushed aside rumours that he was under de facto house arrest in the kingdom, from which he announced his surprise departure on Nov 4.

In his first public comments since then, he said he was free to travel.

Strong quake hits Iran-Iraq border, 13 dead

A strong earthquake that shook the Iran-Iraq border region on Sunday (Nov 12) killed at least 13 people, authorities and state media in the two countries said.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 temblor was centred 30 kilometres southwest of Halabja, near the northeastern border with Iran.

In Iraq, officials said the quake had killed six people in Sulaimaniyah province and injured around 150.

Formula One: Vettel wins Brazilian GP, Hamilton fourth from pits

Sebastian Vettel bounced back from his world championship disappointment in fine style on Sunday (Nov 12) when he won a sunlit Brazilian Grand Prix for Ferrari.

The four-time champion took the lead at the start and, apart from a period after his pit-stop, controlled an incident-packed race to finish 2.8 seconds ahead of pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes.

Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 champion, resisted late challenges from newly-crowned four-time champion Lewis Hamilton to hang on to third ahead of the second Mercedes driver, who had started the race from the pit lane.

Football: Switzerland edge out Northern Ireland to qualify for World Cup

Switzerland held off Northern Ireland to seal a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 0-0 second-leg draw on Sunday (Nov 12) that secured a 1-0 aggregate play-off victory.

Vladimir Petkovic's side wasted numerous first-half chances as the Northern Irish stayed in the tie, but Ricardo Rodriguez's controversial first-leg penalty in Belfast proved enough for the Swiss to reach their fourth consecutive World Cup.

Northern Ireland fell short in their bid to reach a first finals since 1986.

