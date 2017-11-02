Travel to these visa-free destinations with Singapore's 'most powerful' passport

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans hold the world’s most powerful passport in their hands. The nation jumped to first place on the Passport Index, after Paraguay dropped visa requirements for Singapore travellers.



A multitude of travel-lovers here will rejoice, now that there is visa-free travel, or visas on arrival, to 159 countries.



The passports of 193 United Nations member countries and six territories were considered by global advisory firm Arton Capital, which devised the index.



Here’s a spectrum of desirable journeys – both far-flung and just hours from Singapore shores - published in The Straits Times.



Travel writer Lee Siew Hua highlights travel stories that reveal wonders from everywhere. Explore the world, from sensuously sunlit Provence to wildest Patagonia, from vivacious Tel Aviv to old-world Hoi An.



Argentina and Chile (Patagonia)



Rainbows often arc across the landscape in Patagonia because of the mix of rain and sun. PHOTO: ST FILE



With windswept pinnacles and glaciers clustered in the far south of Latin America, wild Patagonia is a hyper-real journey to the rim of the world.

READ MORE HERE

Brazil



The majestic Iguazu Falls in Brazil. PHOTO: SKYSCANNER



The Iguazu Falls are sublime from any angle, while Rio is a pumping city.

READ MORE HERE



Canada



Circus on a street in Montreal, home of the famous Cirque du Soleil. PHOTO: ST FILE



A French-flavoured city that loves to party and play, Montreal sells fantasy to the world, notably the Cirque du Soleil.

READ MORE HERE



China



Two pandas enjoy their bamboo at the panda base Ya'an Bifeng Gorge in Chengdu, China. PHOTO: ST FILE



Carefree Chengdu is a place of pandas and poets, while Guizhou abounds in rainbows and myths.

READ MORE HERE



Colombia



Medellin, once the world's cocaine capital, is now transformed with parks, libraries and hip bars. It won the Lee Kuan Yew World City prize this year. PHOTO : ST FILE



Colombia is the comeback country, where a fragile peace has settled and travellers are exploring the land anew.

READ MORE HERE



Denmark



A Lego sculpture of a dragon, complete with sound effects, in the lobby of Hotel Legoland in Billund. PHOTO: ST FILE



Whoosh, whoosh! Battle baddies at the new Ninjago World in Legoland - and take a breather in Lego's tranquil hometown of Billund.

READ MORE HERE



Ecuador



A tortoise is seen at the park in Santa Cruz, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador on Sept 12, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



There is an Edenic innocence in the Galapagos islands of Ecuador, where animals forget to fear.

READ MORE HERE



Fiji



Fiji is made up of 333 mostly uninhabited islands in the heart of the South Pacific. PHOTOS: INTERCONTINENTAL FIJI GOLF RESORT & SPA



In the heart of the less-explored South Pacific, frangipani-scented Fiji is a paradise for sea-lovers.

READ MORE HERE



Finland



Distinctive houses in Porvoo, second oldest town in Finland. PHOTO: VISIT HELSINKI



Revel in cold adventures in Finland. Plunge into an icy chamber in Helsinki and stay on a husky farm in the wintry wilderness up north.

READ MORE HERE



France



Fields of wild poppies are among the sights that greet visitors to Provence, a land of delicacy and ruggedness. PHOTO: ST FILE



A walking gourmet journey in Provence reveals places of sun-lit sensuousness and hidden Michelin-starred restaurants. Also, enjoy the plush chateau life in Bordeaux, which has been making wine since Roman times.

READ MORE HERE



Germany



Visitors cheer with beer during the opening day of the 184th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, Sept 16, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



With relaxing beer gardens, friendly residents and mountains, Munich is like the planet’s biggest village.

READ MORE HERE



Greece



Ancient sites in Greece include the Acropolis (above) in Athens and the Palamidi Fortress at port town Nafplio. PHOTO: ST FILE



Athens, with its gritty beauty, is a treasure trove for lovers of archaeology and good food.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong



People walk at a market place at the shopping Mongkok district in Hong Kong, Sept 15, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS





So many ways to spend a perfect weekend in Hong Kong: hike, eat, shop, gallery-hop and ride on the world’s longest outdoor escalator.

READ MORE HERE



Iran



The grand Naqsh-e Jahan Square (above) in Isfahan, a Unesco-listed site with mosques, a palace and bazaar. PHOTO: CALVIN CHEUNG



Iran is safe and super-friendly, and rewards the wanderer with hidden gardens, echoes of great civilisations past and a stylish lifestyle.

READ MORE HERE AND HERE



Ireland



The Cliffs of Moher were featured in Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Emerald Isle, shrouded in myths and filled with music, enchants in so many ways.

READ MORE HERE



Israel



Tel Aviv sits on the Mediterranean coastline and boasts a dozen beaches, where Israelis love to relax. PHOTO: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL



An insider guide to vivacious Tel Aviv, on the sun-drenched coast, where time is best spent outdoors.

READ MORE HERE



Italy



A man floats in the water beneath the limestone cliffs of Polignano a Mare, a seaside town 30km from Bari, Puglia's capital. PHOTO: ST FILE



Experience the sweet life in Puglia, where locals make burrata, and summer days are halcyon.

READ MORE HERE



Japan



Deers in Shiretoko National Park, Japan. PHOTO: WALK JAPAN



In snowshoes, step into an all-white world where Japanese hamlets and cedar forests lie under the deepest snow. Also explore the northernmost tip of Japan in Hokkaido.

READ MORE HERE AND HERE

Kazakhstan



Baiterek, a monument and observation tower, in Astana resembles a tree with a golden egg nestled at the top. On its right is the Emerald Towers complex, which pays homage to the indigenous prairie grass. PHOTO: ST FILE



In Kazakhstan, nature and ultra-modernity sit side by side.

READ MORE HERE

Laos



Chill out at 525, a bar run by a Briton, which serves classic and bespoke cocktails. PHOTO: ST FILE



Luang Prabang, with its royal past and fancy cocktails, retains its soul amid rapid changes.

READ MORE HERE



Malaysia



A dinosaur statue at Tasik Y park in Jalan Sejati, 83000 Batu Pahat on July 26. PHOTO: ST FILE



A high-speed rail will run from Jurong East all the way to Kuala Lumpur in a decade. There is much to see and do at each stop.

READ MORE HERE



Maldives



The Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Hotel has 68 villas, comprising 43 located over water and 25 along the beaches. PHOTO: KEONG HONG HOLDINGS



Look, mum, a blue rainbow! Discover kid-friendly Maldives with picnics on castaway islands, dolphin spotting and more.

READ MORE HERE



Mongolia



Gers (above) can be basic, but none will be found without a stove and supply of dried dung or wood for fuel. PHOTO: ST FILE



Staying in a round, warm tent amid nomads is a wonderful way to relish life in the middle of nowhere.

READ MORE HERE



Morocco



Chefchaouen's water comes from the surrounding mountains and tastes subtly sweet. PHOTO: ST FILE



Blue beauty and Moorish allure abound in Morocco.

READ MORE HERE



Myanmar



The Strand Suite, one of the biggest rooms aboard the Strand Cruise ship (above). PHOTO: THE STRAND CRUISE



Cruise luxuriously down the mighty Irrawaddy River to experience Myanmar’s storied past and its panoramic world.

READ MORE HERE



Norway



On a dog-sled ride through a snow-covered forest. PHOTO: ST FILE



Journey by train and ship deep into the Arctic Circle, and experience Norway’s rough fjord-lined coast over several days.

READ MORE HERE



Palau



A snorkeler swims among stingless jellyfish in Palau's Jellyfish Lake. PHOTO: ST FILE



Swim in a lake with jellyfish that have one amazing quirk: no sting.

READ MORE HERE

Philippines



Kaypalad (above), which means blessed in Tagalog, is a homestay on a far corner of Lubang island and a beguiling destination in itself. PHOTO: ST FILE



Lubang Island, the jungle hideout of enigmatic Japanese war straggler Hiroo Onoda who refused to surrender for 29 years after World War II, is a jolt of pure adventure so near Singapore.

READ MORE HERE



Portugal



Sunbathers at the Praia da Rainha, one of many beaches in the seaside town of Cascai. PHOTO: ST FILE



The classic and vintage coexist beautifully with the young and vibrant in Portugal.

READ MORE HERE



Qatar



A camel ride in the Sealine desert. PHOTO: ST FILE



Little Qatar is home to the world. Foreigners flock here to work, bringing colour to its capital Doha, even as the deserts and falconry heritage evoke the Qatar of old.

READ MORE HERE

South Korea



Somaemuldo island is a one hour-long ferry ride from Tongyeong Port. PHOTO: KOREA NATIONAL PARK SERVICE



An insider guide to the coastal city of Tongyeong is full of island charm and secluded seascapes.

READ MORE HERE



Sri Lanka



The infinity pool (above) at Tea Trails resort in Sri Lanka's luxuriant hill country. PHOTO: CEYLON TEA TRAILS



Savour the imagined lifestyle of colonial British tea-planters in the hill country, watch whales in the Indian Ocean, or linger at a hidden lake at three luxe resorts in Sri Lanka.

READ MORE HERE

Sweden



The Icehotel 365 buildings are made from "snice", a combination of snow and ice - it has a translucent quality - from the nearby Torne river. PHOTOS: ASAF KLIGER



The Arctic Circle exudes cosiness, whether the traveller is snuggling in an ice hotel or supping with the indigenous Sami. And the northern lights dance in the sky, of course.

READ MORE HERE



Switzerland



Castelgrande is a fortress located in Bellinzona in the southernmost Swiss canton of Ticino. PHOTO: ST FILE



An insider guide to Ticino, an efficient Swiss region with a touch of Italian dolce vita.

READ MORE HERE



Taiwan



Shuansen Cafe in Tainan, Taiwan. PHOTO: ST FILE



Home-style Taiwanese cooking, hidden hipster cafes and a seed cafe – spend a perfect weekend in leisurely Tainan.

READ MORE HERE



Tanzania



Zanzibari boys splash near a traditional dhow. PHOTO: ST FILE



Zanzibar is the Other Africa, a fusion island dipped in scintillating blues.

READ MORE HERE



Thailand



A family stands atop a rock at Sam Phan Bok in Ubon Ratchathani. PHOTO: ST FILE



Relish a perfect weekend in Ubon Ratchathani with its artisanal cafes, Thai pop and mini Grand Canyon.

READ MORE HERE



Turkey



Istanbul’s Sultanahmet district (above) is the location of the breathtakingly beautiful Blue Mosque, the Hagia Sophia and the Topkapi Palace, which was home to sultans from 1453 to 1852. PHOTO: ST FILE



Many worlds and eras coalesce in Turkey, a country of contrasts. Greek ruins and magnificent mosques await discovery, and also poignant World War I monuments and the Bosphorus strait that separates Europe and Asia.

READ MORE HERE



United Kingdom



A charming thatched cottage in the sleepy hamlet of Great Tew. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Cotswolds countryside is an English fairy land. We can almost picture pixies hiding in the sweet gardens.

READ MORE HERE



United States of America



Young visitors get to water and even plant flowers in the children's area of the US Botanic Garden .PHOTO: US BOTANIC GARDEN



Washington may be a highly political city but it’s also a haven for kids. Let them turn into little astronauts in museums, run free among monuments, or be treated like tiny royals in hotels.

READ MORE HERE



Vietnam



A fruit vendor transports on a street in Hanoi on Aug 29, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



Savour coffee and street life in Hanoi, while seeking tranquil corners amid its riotous, bizarre and protean streets. Also eat lots of piquant cao lao noodles in old-world Hoi An.

READ MORE HERE



Zambia



A microlight flight over Victoria Falls affords a 360-degree view of the landscape from 250m in the sky. PHOTO: BATOKA SKY



The wildest dreams come alive in Zambia, whether it’s riding a microlight through the mist of Victoria Falls or taking a cheetah for a walk.

READ MORE HERE