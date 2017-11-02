Travel to these visa-free destinations with Singapore's 'most powerful' passport

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans hold the world’s most powerful passport in their hands. The nation jumped to first place on the Passport Index, after Paraguay dropped visa requirements for Singapore travellers.
A multitude of travel-lovers here will rejoice, now that there is visa-free travel, or visas on arrival, to 159 countries.
The passports of 193 United Nations member countries and six territories were considered by global advisory firm Arton Capital, which devised the index.
Here’s a spectrum of desirable journeys – both far-flung and just hours from Singapore shores - published in The Straits Times.
Travel writer Lee Siew Hua highlights travel stories that reveal wonders from everywhere. Explore the world, from sensuously sunlit Provence to wildest Patagonia, from vivacious Tel Aviv to old-world Hoi An.
Argentina and Chile (Patagonia)
With windswept pinnacles and glaciers clustered in the far south of Latin America, wild Patagonia is a hyper-real journey to the rim of the world.
READ MORE HERE
Brazil
The Iguazu Falls are sublime from any angle, while Rio is a pumping city.
READ MORE HERE
Canada
A French-flavoured city that loves to party and play, Montreal sells fantasy to the world, notably the Cirque du Soleil.
READ MORE HERE
China
Carefree Chengdu is a place of pandas and poets, while Guizhou abounds in rainbows and myths.
READ MORE HERE
Colombia
Colombia is the comeback country, where a fragile peace has settled and travellers are exploring the land anew.
READ MORE HERE
Denmark
Whoosh, whoosh! Battle baddies at the new Ninjago World in Legoland - and take a breather in Lego's tranquil hometown of Billund.
READ MORE HERE
Ecuador
There is an Edenic innocence in the Galapagos islands of Ecuador, where animals forget to fear.
READ MORE HERE
Fiji
In the heart of the less-explored South Pacific, frangipani-scented Fiji is a paradise for sea-lovers.
READ MORE HERE
Finland
Revel in cold adventures in Finland. Plunge into an icy chamber in Helsinki and stay on a husky farm in the wintry wilderness up north.
READ MORE HERE
France
A walking gourmet journey in Provence reveals places of sun-lit sensuousness and hidden Michelin-starred restaurants. Also, enjoy the plush chateau life in Bordeaux, which has been making wine since Roman times.
READ MORE HERE
Germany
With relaxing beer gardens, friendly residents and mountains, Munich is like the planet’s biggest village.
READ MORE HERE
Greece
Athens, with its gritty beauty, is a treasure trove for lovers of archaeology and good food.
READ MORE HERE
Hong Kong
So many ways to spend a perfect weekend in Hong Kong: hike, eat, shop, gallery-hop and ride on the world’s longest outdoor escalator.
READ MORE HERE
Iran
Iran is safe and super-friendly, and rewards the wanderer with hidden gardens, echoes of great civilisations past and a stylish lifestyle.
READ MORE HERE AND HERE
Ireland
The Emerald Isle, shrouded in myths and filled with music, enchants in so many ways.
READ MORE HERE
Israel
An insider guide to vivacious Tel Aviv, on the sun-drenched coast, where time is best spent outdoors.
READ MORE HERE
Italy
Experience the sweet life in Puglia, where locals make burrata, and summer days are halcyon.
READ MORE HERE
Japan
In snowshoes, step into an all-white world where Japanese hamlets and cedar forests lie under the deepest snow. Also explore the northernmost tip of Japan in Hokkaido.
READ MORE HERE AND HERE
Kazakhstan
In Kazakhstan, nature and ultra-modernity sit side by side.
READ MORE HERE
Laos
Luang Prabang, with its royal past and fancy cocktails, retains its soul amid rapid changes.
READ MORE HERE
Malaysia
A high-speed rail will run from Jurong East all the way to Kuala Lumpur in a decade. There is much to see and do at each stop.
READ MORE HERE
Maldives
Look, mum, a blue rainbow! Discover kid-friendly Maldives with picnics on castaway islands, dolphin spotting and more.
READ MORE HERE
Mongolia
Staying in a round, warm tent amid nomads is a wonderful way to relish life in the middle of nowhere.
READ MORE HERE
Morocco
Blue beauty and Moorish allure abound in Morocco.
READ MORE HERE
Myanmar
Cruise luxuriously down the mighty Irrawaddy River to experience Myanmar’s storied past and its panoramic world.
READ MORE HERE
Norway
Journey by train and ship deep into the Arctic Circle, and experience Norway’s rough fjord-lined coast over several days.
READ MORE HERE
Palau
Swim in a lake with jellyfish that have one amazing quirk: no sting.
READ MORE HERE
Philippines
Lubang Island, the jungle hideout of enigmatic Japanese war straggler Hiroo Onoda who refused to surrender for 29 years after World War II, is a jolt of pure adventure so near Singapore.
READ MORE HERE
Portugal
The classic and vintage coexist beautifully with the young and vibrant in Portugal.
READ MORE HERE
Qatar
Little Qatar is home to the world. Foreigners flock here to work, bringing colour to its capital Doha, even as the deserts and falconry heritage evoke the Qatar of old.
READ MORE HERE
South Korea
An insider guide to the coastal city of Tongyeong is full of island charm and secluded seascapes.
READ MORE HERE
Sri Lanka
Savour the imagined lifestyle of colonial British tea-planters in the hill country, watch whales in the Indian Ocean, or linger at a hidden lake at three luxe resorts in Sri Lanka.
READ MORE HERE
Sweden
The Arctic Circle exudes cosiness, whether the traveller is snuggling in an ice hotel or supping with the indigenous Sami. And the northern lights dance in the sky, of course.
READ MORE HERE
Switzerland
An insider guide to Ticino, an efficient Swiss region with a touch of Italian dolce vita.
READ MORE HERE
Taiwan
Home-style Taiwanese cooking, hidden hipster cafes and a seed cafe – spend a perfect weekend in leisurely Tainan.
READ MORE HERE
Tanzania
Zanzibar is the Other Africa, a fusion island dipped in scintillating blues.
READ MORE HERE
Thailand
Relish a perfect weekend in Ubon Ratchathani with its artisanal cafes, Thai pop and mini Grand Canyon.
READ MORE HERE
Turkey
Many worlds and eras coalesce in Turkey, a country of contrasts. Greek ruins and magnificent mosques await discovery, and also poignant World War I monuments and the Bosphorus strait that separates Europe and Asia.
READ MORE HERE
United Kingdom
The Cotswolds countryside is an English fairy land. We can almost picture pixies hiding in the sweet gardens.
READ MORE HERE
United States of America
Washington may be a highly political city but it’s also a haven for kids. Let them turn into little astronauts in museums, run free among monuments, or be treated like tiny royals in hotels.
READ MORE HERE
Vietnam
Savour coffee and street life in Hanoi, while seeking tranquil corners amid its riotous, bizarre and protean streets. Also eat lots of piquant cao lao noodles in old-world Hoi An.
READ MORE HERE
Zambia
The wildest dreams come alive in Zambia, whether it’s riding a microlight through the mist of Victoria Falls or taking a cheetah for a walk.
READ MORE HERE