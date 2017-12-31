Wild boar causes 2-vehicle accident along PIE; no reported injuries

SINGAPORE - A wild boar caused a two-vehicle accident on the Pan Island Expressway on Sunday afternoon (Dec 31), the latest in a series of incidents involving the animal on the roads this year.

The accident on Sunday occurred at around 5.50pm, just after the Bukit Timah Expressway exit towards Changi Airport.

The Straits Times understands that no one was injured.

According to teacher Alex Loh, 39, who drove past the scene shortly after the incident, a lorry appeared to have hit the animal.

A red car then rear-ended the lorry.

Photos Mr Loh took showed the boar lying in the middle of the expressway. A police car was also spotted at the scene.

"The boar was bleeding from the mouth and kicking hard, although I was not sure if it survived," said Mr Loh.

When contacted, Acres deputy chief executive Kalai Vanan said the wildlife rescue group was alerted to the incident, but the boar was not in the area when its staff arrived at the scene.

"This is another unfortunate incident where the boar may have found itself stranded by the expressway trying to cross from the forested area to the opposite side," Mr Kalai added.

Last month, police were forced to shoot a wild boar that was rampaging on the Punggol West Flyover, after responding to an accident involving the animal and a car.

Earlier in September, there were two accidents involving a wild boar in two days. The first on Sept 28 saw a wild boar cause a traffic accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway that sent two people on a motorcycle to hospital.

The next day, three people were injured in an accident involving a wild boar, two cars and a van along Lentor Avenue.