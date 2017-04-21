Tourism Board counters Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders' depiction of Singapore

SINGAPORE - According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Singapore is "Criminally shiok".

The board has taken on the perceived negative portrayal of Singapore in a recent Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders episode, which drew much flak from netizens for its inaccurate depiction of the little red dot.

In answer, the board posted picturesque shots of Singapore on its Facebook page and quipped: "Is this what the 'dark side of paradise' looks like?"

STB's VisitSingapore Facebook page made the tongue-in-cheek post on Thursday (April 20) night.

The photographs show scenic views of Singapore's Marina Bay skyline, as well as accurate photos of Changi Airport and Makansutra Gluttons Bay.

The television episode, titled Cinderella And The Dragon and released on April 12, was Singapore-themed and contained references to the country that netizens slammed as stereotypical and inaccurate.

The show opened with a non-existent "Singapore proverb", written in Chinese, that says: "Where there is a sea, there are pirates."

VisitSingapore wrote its own slogan: "Visit Singapore: 'Criminally' Shiok". It added: "This is the real Singaporean 'proverb'. For the uninitiated, 'shiok' denotes an expression of extreme pleasure."

A special agent in the show referred to Geylang as "the dark side of paradise", calling it "an overcrowded slum with a thriving underworld", where the Ministry of Manpower sends foreign workers to stay.

STB countered with a photo of Geylang, adding: "Not quite the "overcrowded slum" - Geylang's intricatey designed shophouses paint a pretty picture."

The post, which has garnered almost 700 likes and more than 170 shares, was praised by Facebook users.

A Ms Eleanor Oh wrote: "Well done guys! A classy response!"

Others simply gave the page a thumbs up.

The Singapore Police Force also cheekily referenced the episode in a post on their Facebook page on Friday.

It showed statistics showing crimes in Singapore that registered a 30-year low in 2016.

"Singapore was ranked first in Gallup's Law and Order 2016 report," said SPF. "Remember, our statistics show that we are not like what TV shows say! #CriminalMindsBeyondBorders".