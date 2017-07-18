Tengah Air Base expansion: Timeline of changes

SINGAPORE - On Tuesday (July 18), the Government announced that more than 80,000 graves will be exhumed and four plots of private land compulsorily acquired to make way for the expansion of Tengah Air Base in the north-western part of Singapore. Here are the changes:

September 2017: Claims and registration for 45,000 Chinese and 5,000 Muslim graves to begin. Next of kin will have one to two years to claim the bodies.

Last quarter of 2018: Exhumations of 5,000 Muslim graves to begin.

Last quarter of 2019: Exhumations of 45,000 Chinese graves to begin.

January 2019: Operations at six affected farms to cease. Four of the farms had their land gazetted for compulsory acquisition on Tuesday.

2029: Another 500 Chinese and 30,000 Muslim graves to be exhumed. The exact dates will be announced later.