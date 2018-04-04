Police warn against importing foreign politics into Singapore, in the run-up to Malaysian GE

SINGAPORE- The police have issued a warning against the importing of politics from other countries into Singapore, after learning of calls encouraging overseas Malaysians to support political activities in the lead-up to Malaysia's upcoming General Election.

The calls included those by Global Bersih, a coalition of Malaysian non-governmental organisations seeking to reform the country's electoral system.

"Foreigners visiting, working or living in Singapore should not use Singapore as a platform to further their political causes," the police said in a statement on Wednesday (April 4).

Foreigners were also reminded to abide by Singapore laws, including those regulating public assemblies.

The police said that under the Public Order Act, organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is illegal. Non-Singaporeans will also not be granted permits for assemblies used for political or electoral campaigns.

"Those who break the law will be dealt with firmly, and this may include termination of visas or work passes, where applicable," the police added.