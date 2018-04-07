Pilgrimage to Kusu Island, Malay weddings, hawker culture among the first 50 items identified in lead up to Unesco listing

SINGAPORE - An inventory of 50 Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) items, present and practised in Singapore, has been launched by the National Heritage Board (NHB).

The 50 form the first batch of the inventory.

The establishment of the list is "an important step" towards nominating an ICH onto the UNESCO Representative List of ICH of Humanity, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu at the opening of the Singapore Heritage Festival on Saturday (April 7).

The inventory was released as part of the launch of Our SG Heritage Plan - the first master plan for the Republic's heritage and museum sector.

Some $66 million has been set aside for this.

Some entries stand out as being truly Singaporean. Among them is the Kusu Island pilgrimage. NHB categorised this element under the social practices, rituals and festive events category.

The island's history as a place of worship dates back to at least 1813, before Sir Stamford Raffles first came to Singapore. In modern times, worshippers visit the island's Tua Pek Kong temple. There, devotees pray for fertility at a tree dubbed the "qiu zi shu", or "ask for a son tree" in Mandarin. They also stroke the temple's stone turtle statues for luck.

Worship on Kusu Island is also linked to the Malay keramat (or shrine) on a nearby hill, which has three graves inside.

Another entry under the same category- Malay weddings - could also be uniquely Singaporean. The celebration is typically conducted at the void decks of HDB flats, instead of the traditional arrangement where the wedding reception is held at the courtyard of the family home. The festivities also usually include an accompanying Malay drum band or kompang.

There is also xinyao - a repertoire of Mandarin songs composed, written and performed by young Singaporeans. It can be traced to the late 1970s where students here began writing songs in Mandarin.

Ms Fu said the eventual element that is listed "should reflect our multicultural and multiracial makeup".

"It should also resonate with Singaporeans from all backgrounds, and help in building a greater sense of our national identity.

There are now a total of six possible categories to group the elements - up from five initially. NHB opened up a food heritage category as a result of significant enthusiasm and interest among Singaporeans, said Ms Fu.

In a NHB poll this year, food resonated most strongly with the more than 3,000 respondents.

The Unesco convention defined five broad domains in which ICH is manifested: Oral traditions and expressions; performing arts; social practices, rituals and festive events; knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe; and traditional craftsmanship.

Countries often share similar intangible cultural elements. The inventory will include elements that can be found in Singapore as well as other countries, said NHB although it will highlight the unique features of how these elements are expressed and, or practised in Singapore, and show how they have evolved or adapted to suit the local context over time.

The nationwide survey of ICH was first announced in 2015, alongside a tangible heritage one as part of a comprehensive blueprint. Work on the ICH started in late 2015.

Other entries include silambam - a form of martial arts using a long staff typically made of bamboo. It is believed to have originated from the southern part of India.

Dondang sayang - the improvisation of Peranakan poems or pantuns (four-line verses) which are usually sung, ayurveda, the making of wood-fired pottery, hawker culture and other ethnic cuisine also feature in the first batch of elements.

NHB said more elements will be added "progressively". Languages and dialects are not defined as ICH under the Unesco convention but as a medium through and by which it is transmitted, it added.

Observers say the authorities' goal could be to have Singapore's first element listed by next year, in time for the island's bicentennial commemoration.

The public can weigh in and contribute information and resources to the inventory at www.roots.sg/ICH.

Thereafter, NHB will conduct further research to verify the information. If the contribution is used, it will be acknowledged accordingly.