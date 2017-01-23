5 recent cases of flooding in Singapore

SINGAPORE - When it rains, it pours. Or, in certain low-lying areas in Singapore, it floods.

Heavy rain in the country has led to flash floods in areas such as Upper Thomson, Paya Lebar and most recently Tanjong Pagar.

Here is a look at five recent cases of flooding.

1. January flood in Tanjong Pagar, other areas

Heavy rain on Monday (Jan 23) morning caused flash floods in the Tanjong Pagar area - Craig Road, Tanjong Pagar Road and Maxwell Road.

On its social media pages, national water agency PUB also warned of several high flood risk areas including Tiong Bahru Road, the Alexandra Canal Sub Drain B near Redhill MRT station and Bishan Road.

The heavy downpour was due to a north-east monsoon surge affecting Singapore, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea that formed extensive rainclouds in the region, NEA said in a news release.

2. January flash flood at Upper Thomson



Workers from a nearby construction site stand along the road to direct traffic away from the water during a flash flood at the intersection between Upper Thomson Road and Thomson Ridge on Jan 19, 2017. ST PHOTO: CAROLINE CHIA





According to PUB's website, "intense rain" caused the flooding at the junction of Upper Thomson Road and Jalan Lembah Thomson on Jan 19.

The depth of the flood was 300mm, and went on for 30m at the width of one lane but traffic was passable, PUB said.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed vehicles with up to half their tyres in water, but some employees at the shops beside Thomson Plaza said it was not as bad as the flooding on Christmas Eve.

3. Christmas Eve flash floods at Paya Lebar, Upper Thomson and Tembeling areas



The Roti Prata House was one of the shops along Upper Thomson Road that was affected. PHOTO COURTESY OF RIDZWAN SYED





It was a wet Christmas Eve for many as heavy rain caused flash floods in cenral Singapore.

At Paya Lebar on Dec 24 last year, water gathered to a depth of 350mm, with the flood covering 500m, according to PUB's website.

At Upper Thomson Road near Thomson Plaza, about eight businesses were affected by the 300mm flood, with The Roti Prata House losing about $15,000 from damaged ingredients and equipment.

PUB on Jan 18 said it would take action against a contractor behind a blocked drain that caused flooding at Upper Thomson.

Flash floods in the Tembeling area reached depths of 150mm.

4. 11 trapped in vehicles during Jurong West flash flood in June



The scene inside the affected bus. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/THESSA HUIYING



On June 17 last year, the Singapore Civil Defence Force rescued 11 people trapped in three vehicles in a flash flood along Enterprise Road in Jurong West.

The victims, wearing life vests, were evacuated from a bus, a lorry and a car. The water level in the vehicles was up to knee-high.

The flood was 500mm deep, according to PUB's website.

5. Three-lane flood at Boon Lay Way slip road in July

On July 13 last year, traffic was temporarily impassable at the slip road at Boon Lay Way and Corporation Road, due to a flash flood of 300mm.

Three lanes were affected by the flood, according to PUB's website.

NEA said on its Twitter page that roads were not passable to traffic due to the flooding. It said less than half an hour later that the water had subsided.

SOURCES: The New Paper, The Straits Times