Maserati driver accused of hit-and-run accident involving police officer faces 15 more charges

SINGAPORE - A Maserati driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident last month was slapped with 15 additional charges on Thursday (Dec 28).

This brings the total number of charges Lee Cheng Yan faces to 23, including one which accuses him of hitting Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Kahar on Nov 17 while driving the car.

His latest charges are mainly for traffic offences.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Jing Feng told the court on Thursday that investigations into Lee, 34 - involving the Criminal Investigation Department and the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau - are ongoing.

DPP Quek added: "The current charges are not the full set."

According to Lee's earlier charges, he is accused of sending three threatening text messages to two men between May and July.

On July 6, Lee allegedly duped an employee of a car rental company into believing that he had a valid Class 3 driving licence. As a result, the employee is said to have rented him a car - not the Maserati - for 29 days.

On Aug 4, Lee purportedly drove the rented car in Shaw Road, near Upper Paya Lebar, while he was banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence for nine months - from July 4 to April 3 next year.

Court documents did not state what this disqualification was for.

Lee is also accused of driving the rented car on Aug 4 without insurance.

He was still under disqualification when his Maserati allegedly hit Staff Sgt Khairulanwar, 26, in Bedok Reservoir Road.

Lee was first charged on Nov 18 with causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act. On Nov 24, he was charged with driving while under disqualification on the day of the accident.

The police said Staff Sgt Khairulanwar had stopped Lee's vehicle during conducting enforcement checks.

As he approached the car, Lee allegedly reversed and accelerated forward, hitting him.

The officer is said to have been left clinging to the driver's door and was dragged for about 100m before falling onto the road.

Lee is represented by lawyers S. Balamurugan and Choo Si Sen. He was out on bail of $20,000 but it was increased to $35,000 on Thursday as the number of charges has gone up.

He will be back in court on Jan 25 next year.