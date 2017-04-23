Bike-sharing firm Mobike to launch 1,000 bicycle parking zones in Singapore by 2017

SINGAPORE - Bike-sharing platform Mobike will be adding 50 bicycle parking zones in Singapore, and will roll out up to 1,000 by the end of the year.

These designated bicycle parking areas are now available to Mobike users at university campuses, shopping malls, and office buildings, the company said on Sunday (April 23).

Users can locate them using the Mobike mobile application.

Some of the locations are Singapore Management University, National University of Singapore, Republic Polytechnic, Velocity @ Novena, United Square & OneKM Mall, and office blocks including 10 Raeburn Park and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2.

The China-based company's bikes are equipped with smart bike parking technology, it said.

It can monitor whether a user has parked the bicycle correctly, and trigger an alert on their phone to remind them to park within the marked area.

The app will reward users who park inside the designated area with extra credits, or demerit users who park inappropriately, Mobike said.

"We...want to enable communities across the city to benefit from bike-sharing without the parking confusion," said Mr Florian Bohnert, head of international expansion.

There are three bike-sharing firms currently operating here - oBike, Mobike and ofo.

Mobike was the newest firm to launch its service on March 21, after quietly rolling out its bicycles over the last few months.

It has 3 million bicycles across 50 cities in China.

The government said last month it would scrap plans to launch a public bicycle-sharing scheme as private firms are fulfilling the demand for such a service.

However, some errant users have abused the service by parking them in inappropriate places, keeping them for personal use or damaging them.