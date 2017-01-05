askST: Where can I return all my equipment after I have finished my NS cycles?

Reader Ng Chunyin wrote to askST saying he has completed his National Service cycles and has equipment he wants to get rid of. Other than the Army Logistics Base at Old Chua Chu Kang Road, he asked: "Is there a more convenient place to return or dispose of the equipment?"

Reporter Lester Hio checked with the Ministry of Defence.

Those who have completed their Operationally Ready National Service cycle and want to return their military uniform and equipment can do so at various locations.

The first is at the Army Logistics Base at Old Chua Chu Kang Road.

SAF personnel can also do so at all SAF e-marts across the island. A list of e-marts can be found here: https://www.ns.sg/nsp/portal/mindef/saf-emart/saf%20emart%20outlets

