Support for laws against fake news: Reach survey

A survey by government feedback unit Reach has found widespread support for stronger laws and regulations against fake news.

Of the 2,504 Singapore residents polled, about 80 per cent said they agreed or strongly agreed that the laws should be strengthened, while about 90 per cent wanted those who deliberately put up fake news to be prosecuted if their actions have serious consequences.

These findings come amid discussions on how Singapore should deal with deliberate online falsehoods.

A parliamentary Select Committee tasked to look into the matter will continue its public hearings today and over the next two days.

Governments around the world have been grappling with the problem, with Malaysia tabling a Bill yesterday that proposes fines of up to RM500,000 (S$168,000), or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both, for those who spread fake news.

