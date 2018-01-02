Best read Opinion pieces on ST

From humorous columns to serious analysis of foreign policy and warnings about the education system, these are the top 10 best-read Opinion commentaries.

Three key issues in the Lee v Lee saga



Singapore artist Ong Kim Seng's painting of the house at 38, Oxley Road, featuring it in its original condition in the 1950s. Founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's legacy is important, but even more important is how a people move forward, beyond the record and achievements of their past leaders. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ONG KIM SENG



The family feud among the Lees is extremely damaging to Singapore. Everyone can see this even if they do not understand all the complex details that have emerged from this sorry saga. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recognises this only too well and has apologised to the nation for the grief it has caused.

The many issues that have been raised can be confusing, from the different versions of the will to which lawyer was involved in which deed.

Is Singapore becoming an old young country?

When MRT trains first started breaking down in 2011, the initial reaction was surprise, even disbelief.

How could it happen in super-efficient Singapore where everything works?

And wasn't the MRT still a relatively young and new system?

3 myths about Singapore-China ties

Singapore's policy on China hasn't changed, but China's expectation of Singapore has.

The opposite of Retrenchment is Resilience



Mr Anthony Tan (left), Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and Mr Ng Yat Chung, Chief Executive Officer, at SPH Full-Year Results Announcement media conference, on Oct 11, 2017.



The retrenchment of over 30 of our colleagues in the ST newsroom, part of the 130 retrenched from across the SPH company, has sent many into a tailspin of emotions.

The damage wrought by Lee family feud

After my first trip to Singapore, as a Los Angeles Times columnist for my first interview with Mr Lee Kuan Yew, then titled Senior Minister, I returned home feeling I had seen something special and had met someone special. This was in 1996. Back then, the average American thought of the place as no more than a "caning and chewing gum" circus. How silly and uninformed that view was.

Qatar: Big lessons from a small country



ST ILLUSTRATION : MANNY FRANCISCO



Qatar's experience reminds Singapore of the need for small states to behave like small states, and to cherish regional and international institutions.

Don't study law

Students across Singapore are currently considering university programmes in which they have been offered a place. They routinely seek advice from family and friends, as well as attend open houses and read material on official websites and social media.

But what if they could give themselves advice? Letters of the Law is a student-led initiative that asks law graduates to write to their younger selves.

In this letter, I write to my younger self at age 18, during the year I spent studying Chinese at the Beijing No. 2 Foreign Languages Institute before returning to start university in Australia.

Guys, please stop saying 'bro', 'dude', and 'mate'

Men only use "bro" to add a layer of sugar over a hard nugget of compressed fertiliser

Let's kill the drill approach in schools



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



It drains primary school kids of a love of learning. And it is an ageing education strategy that won't take Singapore to the next level of growth.

