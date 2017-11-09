A timeline of the Kevin Spacey scandal: Oscar winner has been accused by actors, barmen and now a mother

The Kevin Spacey scandal started when actor Anthony Rapp came forward to accuse the Oscar-winning actor of sexual misconduct 31 years ago. Here is a timeline.

Oct 29: BuzzFeed published Rapp's account of a then 26-year-old Spacey's sexual advances towards him in 1986, when he was only 14. On Twitter, Spacey apologised for the encounter, which he said he did not remember. He also came out as gay, outraging members of the LGBT community who accused him of trying to deflect serious allegations of misconduct against a minor.

Oct 30: Netflix announced that the sixth season of its series starring Spacey, House Of Cards, would be its last.

Oct 31: Production on House Of Cards was suspended. Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who appeared in productions at London's Old Vic theatre when Spacey was artistic director between 2004 and 2015, accused the star of harassment on Facebook. British barman Daniel Beal accused Spacey of exposing himself in front of him in 2010 and then giving him an expensive watch to keep quiet.

American film-maker Tony Montana alleged that Spacey groped him in a Los Angeles bar in 2003.

Nov 1: A man told the BBC that when he was 17 in the 1980s in New York, Spacey had lain on him while he was sleeping. Spacey's publicist announced that the actor is seeking treatment.

Nov 2: CNN reported that eight current and former employees of House Of Cards alleged sexual misconduct against Spacey. An artist told Vulture he began a sexual relationship with Spacey when he was 14, which ended when he was 15 after the actor, then 24, allegedly tried to rape him.

Nov 3: The British police confirmed that they had opened an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault in 2008. The British media said Spacey was the object of the inquiry.

Netflix booted Spacey from House Of Cards and axed his movie Gore.

Nov 5: Actor Harry Dreyfuss, son of Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, told BuzzFeed Spacey groped him in 2008, when he was 18. Another British barman, Kris Nixon, accused Spacey of sexual harassment.

Nov 8: Former news anchor Heather Unruh accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her 18-year-old son.

Sources: NYTimes, Reuters, AFP, WP