Jakarta court accepts ex-governor Ahok's divorce request, grants him child custody

JAKARTA - A Jakarta court on Wednesday (April 4) approved a divorce request by former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama on grounds that there was adequate evidence of infidelity by his wife Veronica Tan.

The three-judge panel also granted Basuki, popularly known by his Chinese name Ahok, custody of their two younger children.

Presiding judge Sutaji said they accepted the reasons Basuki put forward - that the marriage is no longer harmonious due to his wife's love affair with a man named Mr Julianto Tio.

Among the evidence submitted by Basuki's lawyers were copies of mobile phone chats between Madam Tan and Mr Tio.

"The conversation between third person Julianto Tio and the petitioner's wife as exhibited by evidence item 6 through item 12 (in the form of photos of chats from a mobile messaging application) reveal a close and special relationship. We deem these evidence as valid," judge Sutaji said in the verdict.

Madam Tan continued to see Mr Tio despite being told repeatedly to stop the relations, the presiding judge said, citing witnesses who testified during the course of the trial that began in late January.

Basuki, 51, filed for divorce from Madam Tan, 40, on Jan 8. They were married in 1997 and have three children - Nicholas Sean, 19; Nathania Berniece, 16; and Daud Albeenner, 11.

The former governor will gain custody of Nathania and Daud Albeenner - who are considered minors under Indonesian law because they are below 17 years of age - after he finishes his jail term.

Basuki was sentenced to two years in jail for blasphemy in May last year (2017). The controversial sentence was handed down weeks after he lost the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

He was deputy governor of Jakarta before he took over as governor in 2014 after his former running mate, Mr Joko Widodo, was elected president of Indonesia.