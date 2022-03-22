While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 22

No survivors so far after China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 aboard crashes in Guangxi
A China Eastern Airlines plane crashed on Monday in Guangxi, with many of those aboard feared dead in one of China’s worst civil aviation disasters in recent years.
Nearly 1,000 rescuers have been dispatched to where the plane went down in Teng County but fading light and challenging terrain complicated rescue efforts.
“A Boeing 737 of China Eastern Airlines lost contact over Wuzhou during the Kunming-Guangzhou flight,” the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in a brief statement yesterday afternoon.
“The plane is now confirmed to have crashed.”
US Supreme Court nominee Jackson vows independence amid Republican attacks
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman on the US Supreme Court, pledged independence if confirmed and embraced a limited role for jurists as a Senate panel on Monday opened a confirmation hearing in which her record came under Republican attack.
In her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Jackson also noted that her parents grew up in the era of racial segregation in the South.
"My parents taught me that, unlike the many barriers that they had had to face growing up, my path was clearer, such that if I worked hard and believed in myself, in America I could do anything or be anything I wanted to be," she said.
US warns of potential cyber attacks from Russia, citing 'evolving intelligence'
US President Joe Biden warned that Russia is weighing a cyberattack against the US and urged private businesses to enhance their defences.
Biden said in a Monday statement that Russia “could conduct malicious
cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed” in response to the Ukraine invasion.
The administration has “evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks,” he added, and said the US private sector should “harden your cyber defence immediately.”
India to raise petrol, diesel retail prices after 4-month hiatus
Indian state fuel retailers will raise petrol and diesel pump prices by 0.8 rupees (S$0.014) per litre from Tuesday, the first increase since November, two dealers told Reuters late on Monday.
The latest price increase means consumers will pay less than 1 per cent more at the pump, despite a substantial increase in global oil prices since the conflict in Ukraine began last month, and a falling Indian rupee.
A litre of petrol in Delhi will cost 96.21 rupees and diesel will be sold at 87.47 rupees on Tuesday.
Apple suffers widespread outage hitting music, maps and iCloud
Apple suffered a widespread outage on Monday, knocking services such as music, iCloud and maps offline for some users and hobbling its internal corporate and retail systems.
The problems are preventing corporate employees from working from home and keeping retail workers from completing tasks.
The outage has hindered product repairs, swaps and item pickups, and corporate workers have limited ability to communicate and access internal websites.