While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 22

No survivors so far after China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 aboard crashes in Guangxi

A China Eastern Airlines plane crashed on Monday in Guangxi, with many of those aboard feared dead in one of China’s worst civil aviation disasters in recent years.

Nearly 1,000 rescuers have been dispatched to where the plane went down in Teng County but fading light and challenging terrain complicated rescue efforts.

“A Boeing 737 of China Eastern Airlines lost contact over Wuzhou during the Kunming-Guangzhou flight,” the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in a brief statement yesterday afternoon.

“The plane is now confirmed to have crashed.”

