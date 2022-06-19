While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 19

After EU blessing, Ukraine vows to prevail against Russia

With a blessing for its EU ambitions and a pledge of unwavering support from Britain, Ukraine vowed on Saturday to prevail against Moscow as it battled Russian assaults near a key eastern city and multiple locations came under shell and missile attack.

European Union countries are expected at a summit next week to grant Ukraine EU candidate status following a recommendation from the bloc’s executive on Friday, putting Kyiv on course to realise an aspiration seen as out of reach before Russia’s Feb 24 invasion, even if actual membership could take years.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Friday and offered training for Ukrainian forces.

Back in Britain on Saturday, he stressed the need to avoid “Ukraine fatigue” after nearly four months of war.

