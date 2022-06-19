Israel says warplanes hit Hamas sites in Gaza after rocket fire

JERUSALEM (AFP) - Israeli warplanes hit Hamas military sites in the Gaza Strip on Saturday (June 18) in retaliation for rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave run by the Islamist movement, the Israeli army said.

"A short while ago, in response to the rocket attack, (Israeli military) aircraft struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement.

The strikes came after Hamas "launched a rocket... towards Israeli civilians in southern Israel", it said, adding the projectile was intercepted by Israeli air defences.

The Israeli "aircraft targeted a weapons manufacturing site located inside a Hamas military post and an additional three military posts belonging to Hamas," the statement said.

After the strikes balls of flame shot into the air, leaving dark smoke drifting over the territory.

Later Saturday, Israel said it was suspending an increase in entry permits for Palestinian workers from Gaza announced earlier this week in response to the rocket fire.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the air raids, in the southeast of Gaza City, were an "extension of the aggression against Palestinian territory in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank," after the killing of three Palestinians on Friday.

Twelve Palestinians were also wounded in Friday's Israeli army raid in Jenin, a stronghold of armed Palestinian factions in the West Bank.

Permit rise suspended

The men were killed when Israeli forces opened fire on their vehicle, the Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

The Israeli army said soldiers had come under fire during an operation to search for weapons.

One of the dead was a Hamas commander, the group said, vowing that the killings "will not go unpunished".

Qassem made no mention of whether Saturday's air strikes caused any casualties.