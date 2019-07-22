While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 22

Hong Kong protesters attacked in Yuen Long train station near China border

As the protest in Hong Kong entered its sixth week, the spotlight turned to Yuen Long, a little-known suburb that's closer to Shenzhen along the mainland Chinese border than the city's central area.

Fights broke out in the Yuen Long metro station miles away from the main protests after groups of men in white shirts attacked passengers with sticks and umbrellas. They targeted people dressed in black, the preferred colour of demonstrators.

Lam Cheuk Ting, a Democratic Party lawmaker, was among those injured.

He posted pictures of a cut on his lower lip on his Facebook page, and spoke to reporters at Tuen Mun Hospital early Monday morning (July 22) wearing bandages on his cheek and right arm, which he said was hurt while blocking multiple hits by wooden sticks wielded by attackers.

READ MORE HERE

Car knocks down North Bridge Road street sign after collision with taxi

A car knocked down a North Bridge Road street sign after an accident with a cab in the early hours of Saturday (July 20).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a taxi at 1.30am on Saturday at the junction of Ophir Road and North Bridge Road.

The cabby was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Mueller report shows evidence Trump committed crimes: House Judiciary chairman

The top Democrat on the US House Judiciary Committee said Sunday (July 21) he believes there is"substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanours, and he plans to ask former Special Counsel Robert Mueller to present those facts at a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"The report presents very substantial evidence that the president is guilty of high crime and misdemeanours, and we have to let Mueller present those facts to the American people and then see where we go from there," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Fox News Sunday.

"The administration must be held accountable, and no president can be above the law." Nadler's comments are significant because evidence of such crimes would be required if Democrats pursue impeachment proceedings against the president.

READ MORE HERE

Tin Pei Ling alerts public to suspected scammer posing as her non-existent brother

MP Tin Pei Ling took to Facebook on Saturday night (July 20) to alert the public to a suspected scammer who was posing as her brother. Ms Tin has no siblings.

In her Facebook post, Ms Tin said that the person was claiming to be her sibling and encouraging people to invest in an investment scheme in China.

Ms Tin added that she found the incident strange as she has no siblings and is an only child.

READ MORE HERE

Johor police investigating 'Superman' stunt viral video

A video of two boys doing a "Superman" stunt on the back of a moving car has gone viral.

The two boys are seen holding onto the fast moving car as it speeds down a busy intersection believed to be in Taman Scientex in Pasir Gudang.

However, there is no specific date or time showed on the six-second video.

READ MORE HERE