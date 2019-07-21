Car knocks down North Bridge Road street sign after collision with taxi

SINGAPORE - A car knocked down a North Bridge Road street sign after an accident with a cab in the early hours of Saturday (July 20).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a taxi at 1.30am on Saturday at the junction of Ophir Road and North Bridge Road.

The cabby was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Pictures of the accident's aftermath show a taxi with its back trunk door open.

The green car involved in the accident is seen by the curb, with debris on the road and the toppled street sign seemingly wedged between the car's dented metal frame and its rear wheel.