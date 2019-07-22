Johor police investigating 'Superman' stunt viral video

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A video of two boys doing a "Superman" stunt on the back of a moving car has gone viral.

The two boys are seen holding onto the fast moving car as it speeds down a busy intersection believed to be in Taman Scientex in Pasir Gudang.

However, there is no specific date or time showed on the six-second video.

Seri Alam OCPD Supt Ismail Dollah confirmed that a report has been lodged following a complaint by a social media user on the viral video shared by the Komunity Taman Scientex Facebook page at 12.43am on Sunday (July 21).

"The action of the children and driver is dangerous to themselves and other road users," said Supt Ismail.

"Not only that, the car is also seen to be speeding through a red light at the intersection," he added.

Supt Ismail said that police have launched an investigation to identify the car owner or driver, and the two boys involved in the incident.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code for endangering the lives of others.

He urged those with information to contact the state police hotline at 07-2212999 or lodge a report at the nearest police station.

It was reported that the number of road accidents nationwide increased from 533,875 in 2017 to 548,598 cases last year.