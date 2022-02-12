While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 12

Russia could invade Ukraine next week, US warns

The US believes Russia could take offensive military action or attempt to spark a conflict inside Ukraine as early as next week, before the Winter Olympics in Beijing wrap up, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Conflict "could begin during the Olympics despite a lot of speculation that it could only happen after" the Winter Games end, Mr Sullivan told reporters at the White House on Friday.

"What we can say is that there is a credible prospect that a Russian military action would take place even before the end of the Olympics."

"Our view is that we do not believe he has made any kind of final decision, or we don't know that he has made any final decision," Mr Sullivan added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

READ MORE HERE

US to strengthen its role in Indo-Pacific, under broad strategy