While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 12

Russia could invade Ukraine next week, US warns
The US believes Russia could take offensive military action or attempt to spark a conflict inside Ukraine as early as next week, before the Winter Olympics in Beijing wrap up, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.
Conflict "could begin during the Olympics despite a lot of speculation that it could only happen after" the Winter Games end, Mr Sullivan told reporters at the White House on Friday.
"What we can say is that there is a credible prospect that a Russian military action would take place even before the end of the Olympics."
"Our view is that we do not believe he has made any kind of final decision, or we don't know that he has made any final decision," Mr Sullivan added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
US to strengthen its role in Indo-Pacific, under broad strategy
The Biden administration promised to embed the United States more deeply in the Indo-Pacific, calling its freedom and openness of utmost importance to American interests, under a long-awaited broad strategy for the region unveiled on Friday.
“We recognise that American interests can only be advanced if we firmly anchor the United States in the Indo-Pacific and strengthen the region itself, alongside our closest allies and partners,” said the strategy document, which comes as President Joe Biden enters his second year in office.
America’s intensifying focus on the region is partly to counter China’s “coercion and aggression” in the Indo-Pacific as Beijing “pursues a sphere of influence” there, said the 12-page document.
NFT marketplace shuts, citing 'rampant' fakes, plagiarism
The platform which sold an NFT of Jack Dorsey's first tweet for US$2.9 million (S$3.9 million) has halted transactions because people were selling tokens of content that did not belong to them, its founder said, calling this a "fundamental problem" in the fast-growing digital assets market.
Sales of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, soared to around US$25 billion in 2021, leaving many baffled as to why so much money is being spent on items that do not physically exist and which anyone can view online for free.
NFTs are crypto assets that record the ownership of a digital file such as an image, video or text. Anyone can create, or "mint", an NFT, and ownership of the token does not usually confer ownership of the underlying item.
Webb telescope spots its first star - and takes a selfie
Star light, star bright, the James Webb Space Telescope has seen its first star (though it wasn't quite tonight) - and even taken a selfie, Nasa announced on Friday.
The steps are part of the months-long process of aligning the observatory's enormous golden mirror that astronomers hope will begin unraveling the mysteries of the early Universe by this summer.
The first picture sent back of the cosmos is far from stunning: 18 blurry white dots on a black background, all showing the same object: HD 84406 a bright, isolated star in the constellation Ursa Major.
Teen skater's doping test draws global wrath against Russia
Russian skating prodigy Kamila Valieva's failed drug test prior to her dazzling Winter Games team gold threw the 15-year-old's Olympic future into doubt and reawakened global anger over Moscow's doping history on Friday.
But the Kremlin - already facing Western diplomatic wrath over a troop buildup near Ukraine - was also defiant in the sporting terrain, calling Valieva's case a "misunderstanding".
"Hold your head up, you're a Russian," government spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged her. "Go proudly and beat everyone."