Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Oct 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 10.

S'porean Dickson Yeo gets 14 months' jail in US for spying for China

Yeo apologised for causing harm to America, but added that he was still "sympathetic to the Chinese cause".

READ MORE HERE

US presidential debate on Oct 15 between Trump and Biden cancelled

The organisers announced earlier that it would be done remotely, but the Trump campaign rejected that idea, demanding that it be held in-person.

READ MORE HERE

Trump to resume campaigning with an in-person White House event

The crowd could be in the hundreds and all were expected to wear masks.

READ MORE HERE

Golden Mile Complex to be conserved, with incentives to attract developers in future en bloc sale: URA

Developers have to retain the landmark main building that is famed for its signature stepped terrace atop the podium facing Nicoll Highway.

READ MORE HERE

No new Covid-19 cases detected in purpose-built dorms for the first time since March 28

There are also no new infections in the community for the third day in a row.

READ MORE HERE

Demand for flu vaccines spikes despite low number of influenza cases in S'pore

The number of those who tested positive for influenza has remained at zero since June.

READ MORE HERE

More in Singapore seek help for mental health issues amid Covid-19 pandemic

Some lost access to coping activities and social support, or were stuck at home in an unconducive environment.

READ MORE HERE

Some Singaporean couples delay plans for marriage, kids amid Covid-19 pandemic

If Covid-19 further pushes down Singapore's total fertility rate, the number of Singapore-born citizens in the national population will drop even further.

READ MORE HERE

MNCs stick to growth plans in S'pore despite Covid-19 pandemic, seek to hire local talent

They include semiconductor firm GlobalFoundries, life science tools manufacturer Illumina and chipmaker Micron Technology.

READ MORE HERE

Seletar Aerospace Park takes flight: Enjoy nature at Hampstead Wetlands Park, dining at The Oval

Looking for a place to explore this weekend?

READ MORE HERE

No swimming at Siloso Beach in Sentosa following box jellyfish sighting

At least two people have been reportedly injured by box jellyfish in Singapore waters this year.

READ MORE HERE