Conditions were slightly hazy in some parts of Singapore yesterday afternoon, likely due to an increase in hot spot activity in Sumatra, the authorities said. The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 75 to 85, in the moderate range, at 6pm. The unhealthy PSI range is 101 to 200.

2 India urged to join RCEP

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday pressed India to keep the faith with "the mother of all trade agreements", the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is approaching the final stretch of negotiations between Asean and its six trading partners. RCEP will create a free trade pact covering a third of the world's economy.

3 Chatbot to the rescue

No more being put on hold or waiting for replies to e-mails when trying to track down something lost in a ComfortDelGro cab. A chatbot in the company's app, which can help to track down the item, will be just one of the taxi company's new initiatives to help the group stay competitive.

4 Brexit chaos continues

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to suspend Parliament for over a month early today Singapore time after it votes on his latest demand for a snap election, a vote that is likely to go against him. Opposition parties have said they will not agree to an election until a no-deal Brexit is ruled out.

Leaders and representatives of former ruling party Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia will converge at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur from Friday for a two-day meeting. The gathering will set the stage for the inking of a formal political cooperation deal between Malaysia's two biggest Malay-based parties, with over 10,000 people expected to attend.

A "glocal", not purely Singaporean, solution to climate change can inspire a future generation of Singaporeans, Dr Geh Min says in the By Invitation column.

7 Hiring hitman on Dark Web

Risk management executive Allen Vincent Hui Kim Seng, 47, took calculated steps to engage a hitman-for-hire from the Dark Web to murder the boyfriend of his former lover. For Hui's "cold-blooded but also highly sophisticated act", the prosecution has sought a jail term of at least five years.

8 Plans for digital bank

Standard Chartered Bank is interested in applying for a digital banking licence in Singapore. Finding a like-minded partner, however, will be a key consideration, and the bank is already in talks with potential partners.

9 Ikhsan hungry for more

Although only 20, Ikhsan Fandi relishes the huge responsibility of being the Lions' chief source of goals. Naturally, he is raring to add to the six strikes in his last nine internationals when Singapore host Palestine in their World Cup qualifier tonight.

10 First rehearsal for ChildAid

About 120 performers of this year's ChildAid, an annual charity concert, gathered for the first time yesterday as part of a meet-and-greet and first rehearsal session. ChildAid raises funds for both The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. The 15th edition of the show will be held on Nov 20 and 21 at the Esplanade Theatre.

VIDEO

Sandsational sculptor

Though his early years were not easy, Mr Tan Joo Heng is today Singapore's premier sand sculptor. Well known within the field as JOOheng Tan, he has won 13 top prizes in competitions. http://str.sg/JOOheng

VIDEO

Fresh wind for Feng?

Professional paddler Feng Tianwei is not done yet. "I hope to continue challenging myself and fulfil my current potential, and not give up so easily," the 33-year-old said when asked why she perseveres. http://str.sg/Feng