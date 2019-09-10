Boris Johnson set to suspend Parliament after snap polls vote

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to suspend Parliament for over a month early today Singapore time after it votes on his latest demand for a snap election, a vote that is likely to go against him.

Mr Johnson had set up the suspension - called a prorogation - last month in what opponents cast as an attempt to sideline lawmakers as he attempts to pull the country out of the European Union by Oct 31, with or without a withdrawal deal.

Brexit, Britain's most significant geopolitical move in decades, remains in question more than three years after the June 2016 referendum, with possible outcomes ranging from a no-deal exit to abandoning the whole endeavour.

Mr Johnson, a former journalist who derided the EU and later became the face of the 2016 Vote Leave campaign, has repeatedly promised to deliver Brexit on Oct 31 and has said he will not countenance any delay.

He wants an election to break the deadlock.

An alliance of opposition lawmakers and rebels from Mr Johnson's own Conservative Party has passed a Bill that orders the Prime Minister to delay Brexit to next year unless he gets a deal.

The Bill became law yesterday after Queen Elizabeth II gave her formal approval, called Royal Assent.

"I'm absolutely undaunted by whatever may take place in Parliament," Mr Johnson said in Dublin ahead of talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

"We must get Brexit done because the UK must come out on Oct 31, or else I fear that permanent damage will be done to confidence in our democracy in the UK."

It was unclear what Mr Johnson's next move would be. The law will oblige him to seek a delay unless he can strike a new deal, but EU leaders have repeatedly said they have received no specific proposals.

Ireland told Mr Johnson yesterday that he must make specific proposals on the future of the Irish border if there is to be any hope of averting a no-deal Brexit, saying Dublin cannot rely on simple promises.

"In the absence of agreed alternative arrangements, no backstop is no deal for us," Mr Varadkar, standing beside Mr Johnson outside the Irish Government Buildings, told reporters. "We are open to alternatives, but they must be realistic ones, legally binding and workable, and we haven't received such proposals to date."

The blunt remarks by Mr Varadkar indicate the difficulty of Mr Johnson's gamble of using the threat of a no-deal exit to convince Germany and France that they must rewrite an exit agreement struck last November.

Mr Johnson, who has no majority in Parliament, is seeking an election just a few weeks ahead of the Oct 31 deadline, though lawmakers have already refused that request once.

He was expected to forward another motion in Parliament early today to propose an election, but it would require the support of two-thirds of lawmakers - and opposition parties have said they will not agree to an election until a no-deal exit is ruled out.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn met other opposition party leaders yesterday and they agreed they would vote against Mr Johnson's election bid.

The no-deal blocking Bill will force Mr Johnson to seek a three-month extension to the Oct 31 deadline unless Parliament has either approved a deal or consented by Oct 19 to leave without one.

"I want to find a deal, I want to get a deal," Mr Johnson said in Dublin, adding that there was plenty of time to find one before the Oct 17-18 EU summit.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said Parliament would be suspended from early today Singapore time, meaning that an election is very unlikely before Oct 31 unless Parliament is recalled early.

Opponents accused Mr Johnson of using prorogation to limit scrutiny of his plans and to force through a no-deal Brexit on Oct 31.

"I think it's disgraceful," Mr Corbyn told the BBC.

"Parliament should be sitting and Parliament should be holding him to account, and the Prime Minister appears to be wanting to run away from questions," he said.

Mr Johnson has faced increasing pressure over his Brexit strategy.

In the past week alone, he lost his majority in Parliament, expelled 21 rebels from the Conservative Party and saw his own brother quit the government, torn between family loyalty and "the national interest".

Last Saturday, his work and pensions minister suddenly resigned, saying the government was focusing 80 per cent to 90 per cent of its work on no-deal preparations rather than seeking a withdrawal agreement.

