ST Headstart: Why more S’pore youth are staying single

When I was in university, I was certain I’d be single for life. Despite my best efforts, all I met were men who weren’t necessarily ill-intentioned (well, some of them were) but who had zero idea about dating or settling down. It seems that I wasn’t alone. Over the past five years, more people in their 20s and 30s have stayed single, according to the Department of Statistics’ latest General Household Survey 2025, published on June 30. How has the role of marriage shifted among today’s young generation?

Having been in the workforce for some years now, I’ve found learning how to invest to be one of my biggest hurdles. People are always making suggestions to “invest early!” but what am I supposed to invest in? Is there a right time to enter the market? In this week’s Headstart on Record, business correspondent Sue-Ann explores whether investing during market dips is a good idea.

Read on for other stories, including what child-free millennials are spending on, and how to check if your potential employer is lowballing you on the salary offer. Have a good week!