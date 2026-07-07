ST Headstart: Why more S’pore youth are staying single

Young Singaporeans are choosing the single life
When I was in university, I was certain I’d be single for life. Despite my best efforts, all I met were men who weren’t necessarily ill-intentioned (well, some of them were) but who had zero idea about dating or settling down. It seems that I wasn’t alone. Over the past five years, more people in their 20s and 30s have stayed single, according to the Department of Statistics’ latest General Household Survey 2025, published on June 30. How has the role of marriage shifted among today’s young generation?
Having been in the workforce for some years now, I’ve found learning how to invest to be one of my biggest hurdles. People are always making suggestions to “invest early!” but what am I supposed to invest in? Is there a right time to enter the market? In this week’s Headstart on Record, business correspondent Sue-Ann explores whether investing during market dips is a good idea.
Read on for other stories, including what child-free millennials are spending on, and how to check if your potential employer is lowballing you on the salary offer. Have a good week!
Should you ‘buy the dip’?
In this episode, we discuss if buying low, selling high still works in today’s volatile market?
Think you’ve been ‘lowballed’? This NUS grad built a tool to compare salary offers
Gen Zs less hardy than their parents, regional survey finds
Gen Zs place less importance on money matters, especially when it comes to traditions and social norms.
Being rich is successful? 40% of S’poreans seem to think so
Many feel pressured by the expectation of equating personal worth with wealth, the poll found.
Child-free millennials are spending their money on dog travel
From supplier to roaster: How Kim Guan Guan Coffee founder took control of quality
To learn about Nanyang coffee, founder Jason Soon got hold of a roaster and worked on mastering the craft.