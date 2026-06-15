ST Full-time Report: S’porean fans splurge $20k for World Cup moments

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Dear ST reader,

From Lionel Messi’s jaw-dropping hat-trick to Curacao’s historic first point. This has been an extraordinary experience for Deepanraj Ganesan, our man covering the World Cup in North America. The electric atmosphere, packed stands and “the heartwarming way the Curacao fans celebrated their unlikely point, are scenes which I will take home with me”, he said.

Similarly, die-hard fans from Singapore are soaking in the festivities, splurging to catch the matches in person. Find out why these fans are willing to spend up to $20,000 for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. For those of you who think you know the history, take on our World Cup challenge to score 26 iconic moments. For more World Cup fix, visit our microsite.

In other sports, Singapore’s powerlifter Farhanna Farid is in a good spot, after setting her 14th world record in the deadlift. Find out how juggling competition and coaching helps propel her to new heights.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.