ST Full-time Report: S’porean fans splurge $20k for World Cup moments

James Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
Jun 15, 2026, 03:54 PM

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Dear ST reader,

From Lionel Messi’s jaw-dropping hat-trick to Curacao’s historic first point. This has been an extraordinary experience for Deepanraj Ganesan, our man covering the World Cup in North America. The electric atmosphere, packed stands and “the heartwarming way the Curacao fans celebrated their unlikely point, are scenes which I will take home with me”, he said. 

Similarly, die-hard fans from Singapore are soaking in the festivities, splurging to catch the matches in person. Find out why these fans are willing to spend up to $20,000 for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. For those of you who think you know the history, take on our World Cup challenge to score 26 iconic moments. For more World Cup fix, visit our microsite. 

In other sports, Singapore’s powerlifter Farhanna Farid is in a good spot, after setting her 14th world record in the deadlift. Find out how juggling competition and coaching helps propel her to new heights. 

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

Tears follow history as tiny Curacao earn first World Cup point

Players, fans and a Curacao journalist were in tears after a 0-0 draw against Ecuador.

READ MORE HERE

$20k for the World Cup: Singaporean fans splurge on milestone moments

Groups have travelled to North America, paying high costs to fulfil lifelong dreams.

READ MORE HERE

My 15-hour chase for greatness across 2 cities for Messi-Ronaldo at the World Cup

Deepanraj Ganesan on his mission to catch the two superstars on back-to-back days.

READ MORE HERE

Will the next Lionel Messi please step up?

The Straits Times looks at who can step into the Argentina maestro’s magical shoes.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore football fraternity divided over World Cup hydration breaks

Some critics say the breaks affect the flow, while others note they allow for advertisements.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Track every match result and schedule

Follow the 48 teams’ progress, and get the latest results, fixtures and full schedule.

READ MORE HERE

Left-back Luth Harith only new face in Lions squad for Japan training camp

Singapore have lined up three friendlies to prepare for the Asean Championship.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore powerlifter Farhanna Farid sets 14th world record

Her 220.5kg deadlift effort helped her finish fifth overall in Lithuania.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore women’s tchoukball are world No. 1 team again

It marked a return to the top of the rankings since 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore badminton player Yeo Jia Min, ex-swimmer Pang Sheng Jun get hitched

They held their solemnisation ceremony on June 20.

READ MORE HERE

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