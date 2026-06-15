ST Full-time Report: S’porean fans splurge $20k for World Cup moments

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From Lionel Messi’s jaw-dropping hat-trick to Curacao’s historic first point. This has been an extraordinary experience for Deepanraj Ganesan, our man covering the World Cup in North America. The electric atmosphere, packed stands and “the heartwarming way the Curacao fans celebrated their unlikely point, are scenes which I will take home with me”, he said.
Similarly, die-hard fans from Singapore are soaking in the festivities, splurging to catch the matches in person. Find out why these fans are willing to spend up to $20,000 for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. For those of you who think you know the history, take on our World Cup challenge to score 26 iconic moments. For more World Cup fix, visit our microsite.
In other sports, Singapore’s powerlifter Farhanna Farid is in a good spot, after setting her 14th world record in the deadlift. Find out how juggling competition and coaching helps propel her to new heights.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Tears follow history as tiny Curacao earn first World Cup point
Players, fans and a Curacao journalist were in tears after a 0-0 draw against Ecuador.
$20k for the World Cup: Singaporean fans splurge on milestone moments
My 15-hour chase for greatness across 2 cities for Messi-Ronaldo at the World Cup
Will the next Lionel Messi please step up?
Singapore football fraternity divided over World Cup hydration breaks
Some critics say the breaks affect the flow, while others note they allow for advertisements.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Track every match result and schedule
Follow the 48 teams’ progress, and get the latest results, fixtures and full schedule.
Left-back Luth Harith only new face in Lions squad for Japan training camp
S’pore powerlifter Farhanna Farid sets 14th world record
Singapore women’s tchoukball are world No. 1 team again
Singapore badminton player Yeo Jia Min, ex-swimmer Pang Sheng Jun get hitched
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