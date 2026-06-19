My 15-hour chase for greatness across 2 cities for Messi-Ronaldo at the World Cup

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Argentina forward Lionel Messi controls the ball before scoring his team's third goal next to Algeria defender Rayan Ait-Nouri during the football match between Argentina and Algeria on June 16.

At this FIFA World Cup, we are all chasing something.

Teams chase immortality.

Players chase goals and records.

Fans chase their teams around North America.

I am pursuing greatness: A mission to witness two of the best players of this modern era on back-to-back days, in two different cities and in under 15 hours.

This sprawling World Cup which spans four time zones and three countries, with 16 stadiums up to over 4,500 kilometres apart, waits for nobody.

On June 16, Argentina kicked off their World Cup campaign against Algeria, and Lionel Messi was chasing history as 69,045 gathered in Kansas.

Heavy traffic near the stadium forced me to abandon the media shuttle and walk about 3km through hilly roads, followed by several more kilometres searching for the media entrance.

These American arenas are massive; think two National Stadiums from Kallang put together. To make matters worse, one volunteer at the gate pointed me east while another insisted I go west.

Ultimately, I made it just in time for the 8pm local time kick-off.

By 10pm, Messi had done Messi things at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with a hat-trick that will be remembered for decades, putting him joint-top of the all-time World Cup scorers’ list.

History had been written, but I still had my own story to file.

So I headed out around the stadium, microphone in hand, to interview Argentinian fans on camera. A night as iconic as this demanded more and these men in white and blue were more than willing to oblige.

They tried to make sense of what they had just been fortunate enough to witness. Unbridled joy was plastered across their faces.

I wished I could soak in this buzz a little more. The Argentina party in Kansas was just getting started. It was just past midnight, and I was ready to leave Arrowhead.

Next in the hunt: a noon kick-off at NRG Stadium in Houston, where Cristiano Ronaldo would be chasing history of his own.

Between both matches lay more than 1,000km of highways, airports and long lines of security clearances, and barely enough hours to make the journey.

From the stadium, I made my way back to my hotel, had a quick refresh, before heading to the Kansas City International Airport.

Hopping into Lyft driver Elias’ tired Toyota, I was on my way – a 35km, 25-minute ride that cost US$99 (S$127).

Time check was 3:30 am, two hours before my flight to Houston.

The airport was still busy, and everywhere you turned, there was a reminder that the World Cup is in the city. Merchandise stores, posters, and Argentina fans.

They had dashed into Kansas for this match and were now speeding back to their respective cities.

What a chase.

A high-level pursuit is also on for Gianni Infantino this World Cup, as he plans to attend two games daily, despite the huge distances involved.

While the FIFA president has access to a private jet, I made do with my economy class aisle seat. A man in a Team USA kit was an invitation for a conversation and he told me how excited he was to watch Ronaldo play in his country.

I told him I had just watched Messi’s hat-trick a few hours ago, and he looked genuinely awestruck.

“You’re living the dream, man,” he said.

When I told him that I was still in the same outfit owing to the rush, he was less impressed.

But his words provided perspective. In the middle of this exhausting commute, I was reminded that this was an incredible pursuit to be on.

Two-and-a-half hours later, I touched down at the George Bush International Airport in Houston just past 8am.

A 30-minute commute to the hotel, a quick luggage drop, and I was in an Uber ride to the designated hotel where the media bus was scheduled to depart.

NRG Stadium awaited. Anticipation swelled.

Traffic hits and I reach the NRG Stadium at 11am, not long before Ronaldo led his national team out.

The match ended 1-1, as Democratic Republic of Congo – in their return to the World Cup stage after 52 years – earned a heroic draw.

If Messi shines, Ronaldo, at 41, looks worn down. Yet the beauty of sport is that there is no guarantee. You can crunch your numbers, listen to pundits, but the script is not written until the moment it happens.

But I am chasing these players because they have a rich history of spectacle. With them the extraordinary is often lurking. With them you have to take a chance and chase.

Especially because this is their final Cup, their last dance. Even in the media tribune you can feel it.

In Kansas, reporters cheered Messi’s touch, made video calls to their loved ones and posed for selfies in the middle of the match. In Houston, journalists posed for photos with the pitch in the background. Someday, down the road, their photos will be visual anecdotes for a story that starts with “I was there when…”

I will carry these 15 hours, this mad rush of time and talent, forever. Messi and Ronaldo, one after the other, is the ultimate football privilege. It is worth tiredness, four taxi/car rides, one flight, a bus ride, getting lost, bad coffee and one stale burrito. The script wasn’t perfect but who cares, for the chase was unforgettable.